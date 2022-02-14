ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Official: Officers in Floyd killing trained about rights

By (Source: WCCO via CNN)
WNEM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficers are also taught to reposition someone...

www.wnem.com

SFGate

Lieutenant: Officers should have intervened in Floyd killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers on trial for violating George Floyd's civil rights should have intervened to stop fellow Officer Derek Chauvin when he had his knee on the Black man's neck, the head of the Minneapolis Police Department’s homicide unit testified Thursday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Independent

William Bryan used racial slurs about daughter’s date days before killing Ahmaud Arbery, prosecutor says

William “Roddie” Bryan referred to a Black man his daughter was dating as an “n-word” and “monkey” just days before he murdered Ahmaud Arbery in a crime prosecutors argue was racially motivated, a court heard on Monday.The 52-year-old, who was sentenced to life in prison for Arbery’s murder at his state trial last month, repeatedly used racial slurs when he learned his daughter was seeing a Black man, according to Assistant US Attorney Bobbi Bernstein.“[She] is dating a [n-word] now,” Bryan allegedly said in one of the messages.The shocking use of racial slurs came to light on Monday in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Coyote Or Dog? Mysterious Animal Finally Identified In Pennsylvania

The mysterious unidentified animal found in Pennsylvania that experts believed could have been a coyote or dog has finally been identified. WPXI reports the animal, which escaped from Wildlife Works Inc. and ran back into the wild last month, has been confirmed to be a coyote. Wildlife Works Inc. confirmed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
buzzfeednews.com

Fitness-Turned-Christianity Influencer Brittany Dawn Has Been Sued By The State Of Texas Over Her Fitness Programs

The state of Texas has sued fitness-turned-Christianity influencer Brittany Dawn Davis over claims that her fitness plan program allegedly engaged in deceptive practices and negatively impacted customers with eating disorders. Davis, a 30-year-old from Fort Worth, first started selling thousands of online fitness packages in 2014 after building her social...
TEXAS STATE
Radar Online.com

4-Year-Old Missing Since 2019 Found Alive Under Staircase With Her Suspected Abductor

Paislee Shultis, the 4-year-old girl reported missing from her Cayuga Heights, New York home nearly three years ago, has been found alive by police. According to Front Page Detectives, Shultis was first reported missing on July 13, 2019. At the time she was reported missing, investigators reportedly believed that her non-custodial parents – Kimberly Cooper and Kirk Shultis, Jr. – were the ones who had abducted the 4-year-old.
SAUGERTIES, NY
The Independent

Paislee Shultis: Six-year-old found alive in secret room under stairs of New York house after being missing since 2019

A six-year-old girl who had been missing since 2019 was found alive and well by police hidden in a secret room under the staircase of a New York home.Paislee Shultis, who was four when she disappeared, was rescued from the property in Saugerties in upstate New York after police received a tip on her whereabouts.Officers spent an hour searching the home before they found the girl hidden in the makeshift room under the staircase which led to a basement.Authorities say that a detective felt there was something odd about the staircase before seeing a blanket and a flashing light.“Detectives...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Essence

To Black Moms Whose Black Sons Completed Suicide, You Are Not Alone

Gina Smallwood shares her experience grieving and coping with the loss of her son to suicide and the sense of purpose it gave her to help others. My sonshine, my heartbeat and the very center of my universe left this realm 14 years ago. He was a true renaissance man: a sophomore honor roll student on a full academic scholarship, an amazing artist and athlete with, I thought, everything to live for. However, in an intensely emotional moment he found my gun that had been locked up in my bedroom at my Atlanta home, which I’d purchased just to be closer to him while he attended Morehouse College. At the time, I was 600 miles away on a road trip to my main residence in Washington D.C. And just like that, life as I had known it for nearly two decades came to a screeching halt.
ATLANTA, GA

