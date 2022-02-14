UPDATE: Mitchell man victim of fatal crash north of Huron

(CNN) — President Joe Biden has rejected a request by former President Donald Trump to shield White House visitor logs from the committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, including appointments for individuals granted entry to the White House complex that day. In a letter to...
(CNN) — Mazars USA, the accounting firm that former President Donald Trump and his businesses have used for years, cut ties with him in stunning fashion, declaring it could no longer vouch for the financial statements it has complied over the past decade. The February 9 letter was disclosed...
In a historic settlement, a gun manufacturer has agreed to pay for its role in marketing the weapon used in a mass shooting. Nikki Battiste spoke to the mother of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre about the meaning behind the settlement, and why she continues to fight for her son.
A jury found The New York Times not liable after the news organization was sued by former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) over an editorial it published linking her to a mass shooting in 2011. The jury's decision Tuesday, which was unanimous, came a day after the judge in the...
Sea level rise is accelerating rapidly, and U.S. coasts could see another foot of water on average by 2050, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration report released Tuesday. The report predicted 10 to 12 inches of additional sea level rise by midcentury, though projections for specific regions and...
MOSCOW/KYIV, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The United States and NATO said Russia was still building up troops around Ukraine on Wednesday despite Moscow's insistence it was pulling back, questioning President Vladimir Putin's stated desire to negotiate a solution to the crisis. In Ukraine, where people raised flags and played the...
San Francisco residents have recalled three members of the city's school board for what critics called misplaced priorities and putting progressive politics over the needs of children during the pandemic, in a year of controversy that captured national attention. Voters overwhelmingly approved the recall Tuesday night, according to tallies by...
Allison Gollust, CNN's chief marketing officer, resigned on Tuesday after an investigation found she violated the company's policies, WarnerMedia confirmed. The announcement comes nearly two weeks after CNN president Jeff Zucker resigned over an undisclosed "consensual relationship" with a colleague, later reported to be Gollust. WarnerMedia said in a statement...
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol subpoenaed a half-dozen people Tuesday who it says were involved in organizing slates of "alternate electors" to challenge President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory. “The Select Committee is seeking information about efforts to send false slates of electors to...
