Sporting Lisbon fans jokingly refer to it as "the best moment of the week". That is not when their team take to the pitch, but instead when manager Ruben Amorim speaks. Given how successful the Portuguese giants have been lately, it just highlights how much Amorim is revered by the green half of Lisbon. The club's supporters have even started a social media account where they count down the days to his news conferences.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO