Tesla's Chief of Design Franz von Holzhausen sat down for an interview and talked about his feelings about Apple's direction, as well as finally disclosed some more information on the upcoming second Tesla Roadster generation. Back in 2017, when Elon Musk hinted for the first time that Tesla is working on the next Roadster, a follow-up to the original that was Tesla's first commercially available EV, he promised the sports car for 2020. Fast forward to 2022, and the Tesla Roadster 2 is finally being given some more air time. According to Tesla's design chief, it will be a "flying" little car:

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO