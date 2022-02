Smyrna, Del.- A Newark man has been arrested for assault following a physical fight with a woman on Saturday in Smyrna. Delaware State Police say they were called to Ivy Glen Ct, just before 2:30 a.m. for reports of a domestic assault with a weapon. Through an investigation police determined the suspect, Damon Johniken, entered a woman's home and started an argument with her. As Johniken entered the home, he pointed a firearm at the woman, and a physical fight ensued. The woman received minor facial injuries during the fight before Johniken threatened the woman with the gun for a second time before fleeing the scene.

SMYRNA, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO