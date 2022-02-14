ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Fantasy VII Remake New Mod Speeds Up Enemies Respawn Rates

By Francesco De Meo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Final Fantasy VII Remake mod that has been released online makes it faster to fight again enemies that have been already defeated. The Instant Respawn Enemies mod makes it so that enemies respawn as soon as players leave a certain area and move...

Paste Magazine

Before The Metaverse: Sega's Forgotten, Never-Released VR Headset

From films like The Lawnmower Man to Virtuosity — and all the Johnny Mnemonics in between — pop culture really made it feel like we were just one breakthrough away from plugging into virtual reality back in the 1990s. The actual technology available, however, proved otherwise. But if...
Digital Trends

Pre-order the GTA Trilogy for Switch for $48 with this code

Whether you’ve just taken advantage of Nintendo Switch deals to purchase the console, or you’ve owned it for a while now, you should always be looking to expand your gaming library through the video game deals offered by retailers. Daily Steals, a reliable source of Nintendo Switch game deals, is currently offering a pre-order for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition that reduces the game’s price by $12 with the code DTGTA, already bringing it down to just $48 from its original price of $60 before it even launches.
Inverse

coming to Xbox Game Pass in

Game Pass subscribers are in for a month packed with indie games, plus the latest release from Control developer Remedy. Check out what’s coming in the first half of February 2022.
PC Gamer

PlatinumGames wants to resurrect lost action game Scalebound

Remember Scalebound? The dragon-buddy dubstep-heavy action game from PlatinumGames was introduced in 2014 as an Xbox exclusive. It starred a cocky headphone-wearing hero who ran around a scenic open world, slashing enemies with the kind of hyperactive explosiveness we've come to expect from the Japanese studio. That cockiness was justified too, because backing our hero up was the kind of stoney-scaled dragon you'd expect to see as a late-game boss rather than a trusty sidekick.
#Fantasy Games#Respawns#Final Fantasy Vii Remake#Square Enix
Kirby and the Forgotten Land Shows off Car-Swallowing “Mouthful Mode” and More Kookiness

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is certainly full of surprises. Most fans didn’t see a full-3D Kirby game set in a post-apocalyptic world coming, and during today’s Nintendo Direct the pink puff delivered even more surprises. The most recent Kirby and the Forgotten Land trailer showcases “Mouthful Mode,” which allows the Kirbster to swallow large items like cars or vending machines, or even fill himself up with water like a balloon. Unlike his usual enemy-swallowing abilities, Mouthful Mode sees him stretching his bubble-gum-like body out over objects in a way that’s... frankly, kind of weird. But also kind of wonderful. Really, you need to check it out for yourself. Watch the latest trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land, below.
entertainium.co

Review: It’s up to you to save Final Fantasy XIV from destruction in Endwalker

Final Fantasy XIV is on the brink of destruction as its newest expansion, Endwalker, opens up. An eons-old prophecy of apocalyptic proportions approaches its star of Etheirys, home to (almost) all of your adventures so far. Endwalker takes us across the world, out to the stars and even through time in order to try and put a stop to it. This is Final Fantasy XIV’s biggest expansion to date and it could very much be the best one so far.
ClutchPoints

Top 10 upcoming PS5 games not coming to the Xbox Series X and Switch

PS5 games exclusive to the console have always been the primary reason why players would choose Sony’s console over Microsoft’s or Nintendo’s. Some may be already thinking of getting an Xbox Series X after hearing about Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. But trust us, the PlayStation still has a lot of great games in store for you that aren’t coming out everywhere.
psu.com

Godfall Developer Is Staffing Up For New IP, Described As A Co-Op Action-Fantasy Shooter

Counterplay Games, the studio behind PS5 and PS4 looter-slasher Godfall, has revealed in a series of job ads that its working on a cooperative-based action-fantasy shooter. The studio’s website features a bunch of new roles with a few details on what they entail, including a producer for “an unannounced co-operative action fantasy shooter.” Meanwhile, a senior writer position will have the candidate “contribute to the overall narrative of a new IP.”
Nintendo Enthusiast

Final Fantasy VII Remake Buster Sword digital clock coming in 2022

Square Enix is releasing a digital clock based on Cloud’s Buster Sword from Final Fantasy VII Remake sometime in 2022. The announcement comes from the Square Enix Official Goods Twitter account with a prototype image of the Buster Sword clock. Here’s the announcement tweet from Square Enix:. “The...
gamingideology.com

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, offers us a new universe

Expected before March 18, 2022, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Originopens the doors of his world to us. Square-Enix reveals the new places, the new professions and demons that you will find in this new opus of the license Final Fantasy. The title is available on playstation4, playstation5, Xbox One,...
wccftech.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake DX12 Stuttering Mostly Fixed by GeForce Driver

The Final Fantasy VII Remake stuttering issue that PC players encountered when playing with DirectX 12 (the game's default API, though it can be easily switched to DirectX 11) has been mostly resolved with GeForce driver 511.65. There was no such mention in the driver changelog, but Reddit user sevansup reported the news after getting an email response from NVIDIA customer support.
noisypixel.net

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier Hosts Valentine’s Event and Reveals FFVII Collab With Polygon Character Designs

Square Enix continues to update their battle royal Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier with new events and even collaborations. The developer revealed that players can jump in now through February 16 to participate in the Valentine’s Day event. During the event, players can customize their characters in pink, take on optional challenges for Gil for a chance to purchase the Heart Moogle Chocobo to ride around Midgar. Further, Cactuars have been scattered around that provide materials to obtain the Polestar or Buzzsaw Launcher weapons.
