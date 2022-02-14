Final Fantasy VII Remake New Mod Speeds Up Enemies Respawn Rates

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is certainly full of surprises. Most fans didn’t see a full-3D Kirby game set in a post-apocalyptic world coming, and during today’s Nintendo Direct the pink puff delivered even more surprises. The most recent Kirby and the Forgotten Land trailer showcases “Mouthful Mode,” which allows the Kirbster to swallow large items like cars or vending machines, or even fill himself up with water like a balloon. Unlike his usual enemy-swallowing abilities, Mouthful Mode sees him stretching his bubble-gum-like body out over objects in a way that’s... frankly, kind of weird. But also kind of wonderful. Really, you need to check it out for yourself. Watch the latest trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land, below.

