South Texas Bone and Joint moving to new location

As Corpus Christi continues to grow, so are area local businesses, including South Texas Bone and Joint.

The business is moving from its Texan Trail location to the city’s south side at 5917 Crosstown. On average the clinic sees between 300 to 350 patients per day.

The new and improved space will offer patients easier access, more parking, and allow staff to get patients in and out quicker.

“There's been a lot of thought put into going into this new building, it's going to be a beautiful work of art inside and out so we're extremely excited to display all the hard work, blood sweat and tears that have gone into getting this thing up,” Dr. Jason Thompson, Md, an Orthopedic Surgeon said.

The new office is expected to open in April 2022, but unplanned issues could be push the opening to the summer.