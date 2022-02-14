ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Insists They Knew Eminem Was Going To Take A Knee During Super Bowl Performance, Maintains Reports Stating Otherwise Are 'Erroneous'

By Aisling O'Connor
 2 days ago

The NFL has commented after Eminem took a knee during his Super Bowl halftime show performance.

The "Venom" singer joined hip hop legends Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar at the show on Sunday, February 13. They were also accompanied by 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

The "Stan" singer got down on one knee while performing "Lose Yourself" and put his head in his hand. He stayed in that position for a moment while the "Still D.R.E." hitmaker player "I Ain't Mad at Cha" by Tupac.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XrZxU_0eDpuOgN00
Source: MEGA

While it was reported that the NFL told the rapper he could not take a knee during his performance, the league has since denied the rumor.

"That report was erroneous," NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told Fox News. "We watched all elements of the show during multiple rehearsals this week and were aware that Eminem was going to do that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qCCzo_0eDpuOgN00
Source: MEGA

According to the New York Post, representatives pointed out players have been taking a knee since 2016 and have not faced sanctions, so performers would not be held to a different standard.

Eminem does not appear to have commented publicly on the matter. The move is believed to be in support of Colin Kaepernick, who began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 as a form of protest against police brutality and racial discrimination, CNN, reported. Many other athletes from a range of different sports have since followed suit.

Eminem showed support for the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback in the past. He name dropped the player in his 2017 track "Untouchable," rapping: "Somebody has to be the sacrificial lamb ... So they call it a Kaepernick tantrum ... If you don't stand for the national anthem."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rfVTK_0eDpuOgN00
Source: MEGA

Ahead of the hip hop icons' performance over the weekend, Snoop Dogg said hip hop and the NFL are supposed to be about "representing about a change, about moving forward."

"So we appreciate the NFL for even entertaining hop hop because we know there are a lot of people who won't (have) hip hop on stage," he concluded at a press conference, The Atlantic reported.

