ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

American Airlines flight makes emergency landing due to ‘unruly’ passenger

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Monique Beals
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YsDqS_0eDpu2Le00

( The Hill ) – An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. made an emergency landing Sunday in Kansas City after a passenger attempted to enter the cockpit and open an exit door.

Crew members and other passengers controlled the unruly passenger until he was taken into custody upon landing, The New York Times reported.

American Airlines said that the flight landed safely and was met by law enforcement upon arrival. The airline added that the plane’s crew “handled the circumstances with the utmost skill and professionalism,” the Times reported.

The Hill has reached out to American Airlines for comment.

Mouaz Moustafa, a passenger on the plane, described the scene to the Times. “A flight attendant ran to the back of the plane and got the coffee pot and continues to bash the guy on the head,” Moustafa told the newspaper, adding the man was “bleeding profusely.”

“I honestly thought today I might die,” Moustafa added.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported it has recently seen “disturbing increase in incidents where airline passengers have disrupted flights with threatening or violent behavior.”

As of Feb. 8, the agency said it has seen 394 unruly passenger reports and 255 mask-related incidents this year.

In November, Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) to prioritize prosecuting violent airplane passengers.

“Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” Garland said at the time.

“Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard,” he added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
FOX8 News

US 421 southbound closed in Winston-Salem near NC 67

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash has snarled traffic in Winston-Salem. According to the DOT, a vehicle crash shut down US 421 going southbound, near Interstate 40 and NC 67 just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. The accident was clear fairly quickly, just before 9:30 a.m., but traffic was still backed up according to DOT traffic […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Rising gas prices impacting businesses across the Piedmont Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Some businesses may start charging more services as gas prices continue to rise across the country. Currently, the average price of gas in North Carolina is $3.34. A spokesperson with Gas Buddy says it’s possible we may see prices get even higher. It’s been an adjustment for some business owners. Ardean […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Coffee Pot#The New York Times#The Department Of Justice#Doj
FOX8 News

Canadian prime minister invokes emergency powers to quell trucker protests

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers Monday to quell the paralyzing protests by truckers and others angry over Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions, outlining plans not only to tow away their rigs but to strike at their bank accounts and their livelihoods. “These blockades are illegal, and if you are still participating, […]
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
FAA
FOX8 News

Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against New York Times

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin lost her libel lawsuit against The New York Times on Tuesday when a jury rejected her claim that the newspaper maliciously damaged her reputation by erroneously linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting. A judge had already declared that if the jury sided with Palin, […]
POLITICS
FOX8 News

New York girl missing since 2019 found under stairs

A little over an hour into their search, police located the child inside a small makeshift room underneath a closed staircase. When they removed the step boards, police say they found both the girl and her abductor, Kimberly Cooper, hiding in the dark and wet room.
SAUGERTIES, NY
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy