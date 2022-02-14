Agot AI Raises $12 Million to Develop and Build Computer Vision Tech for Food Services

Celestial AI, an AI-accelerator company with a proprietary hardware and software platform for machine learning chipsets, announced a $56 million Series A investment led by Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT) with participation from Temasek’s Xora Innovation fund, The Engine, the venture firm spun out of MIT, Tyche Partners, Merck’s corporate venture fund, M-Ventures, IMEC XPand, and venture capital investor in the Princeton University ecosystem, Fitz Gate. The new capital will be used for expanding the global engineering team, product development and strategic supplier engagements, including Broadcom, to build the company’s Orion AI accelerator products. Celestial AI’s mission is to fundamentally transform the way computing is done with a new processing system, based on their proprietary Photonic Fabric™ technology platform, that uses light for data movement both within chip and between chips.
Comments / 0