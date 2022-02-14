ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Agot AI Raises $12 Million to Develop and Build Computer Vision Tech for Food Services

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 2 days ago

With the use of machine learning Agot AI is providing the QSR industry with tools to support frontline employees, prevent meal errors, and improve customer experience. Agot AI is a food service-focused trailblazer in the computer vision (AI) technology surge that is transforming industries across the globe. The company has developed...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
nationalblackguide.com

Manufacturing for the First-Ever Black-Owned Fleet of Self-Driving Pods Has Officially Begun

JéGO Technologies Inc., a Black-owned innovative tech firm based in Miami, Florida, is celebrating that they have officially begun the manufacturing process for their self-driving vehicles called JéGO Pods. To be released in late 2022, these pods will mobilize and facilitate health services such as flu testing, IV therapy, and more. In addition, they have entered the Metaverse.
MIAMI, FL
Slackpreneur

Work From Home With Flex Jobs

Are you tired of working at an office for a boss? Want to work from home? Even before the epidemic in 2020 uprooted everything, an increasing number of individuals were abandoning their 9-5 jobs to work remotely and explore the world.
NBC Chicago

Salesforce Tells Employees It's Working on NFT Cloud Service

Salesforce co-CEOs Marc Benioff and Bret Taylor spoke about the company's vision for an NFT cloud service, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The discussion came during an online sales kickoff on Wednesday. A director of market strategy at Salesforce predicted in a December blog post that 2022...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Services#Computer Vision#Tech#Quick Service#Agot Ai#Qsr#Trailblazer#Covid#Conti Ventures#Continental Grain Company
Poets and Quants

Mr. Healthtech Entrepreneur

I am a tech entrepreneur from India, running a startup in the healthcare domain for the last 3 years. I am looking to upskill myself with an MBA as I look to expand my business to the next level. Before that, I have tech and product management experience. I am passionate about solving problems using technology.
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

Amazon and others use this company to reskill employees

Very early in my career, one of my former employers quietly offered its staffers the opportunity to sign up for an online course to learn Python. The company was paying for it, yes, but there was little information about the time commitment or what a person could do if they actually learned Python. Needless to say, I did not sign up for the course, and I do not know Python. Cue Marlon Brando:“I coulda been a contender!”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
freightwaves.com

Retailers’ multinode strategies give consumers the options they want

New research suggests e-commerce consumers are loyal to brands but not necessarily to the websites from which they purchase those brands. Post-click fulfillment provider PFS surveyed 2,000 adults ages 18 or over in the U.S. Fifty-six percent said they didn’t have a preference about the website on which they bought their favorite brands. The survey, conducted by Arlington Research, found that free delivery and competitive/attractive pricing, at 34% and 30%, respectively, were the most important considerations for shoppers when deciding to make multiple purchases from the same brand or retailer.
RETAIL
geekwire.com

ExtraHop names new CEO in planned transition following private equity acquisition

Seattle-based cybersecurity company ExtraHop named a new CEO, Patrick Dennis, an experienced technology and cybersecurity executive who lives in the Denver area, and announced the retirement of its previous CEO, Arif Kareem, after more than five years leading the company. The announcement Tuesday morning comes six months after private equity...
SEATTLE, WA
pulse2.com

MOSTLY AI Recently Raised $25 Million In Series B Funding

MOSTLY AI — a company that pioneered the creation of AI-generated synthetic data — recently that it has raised a $25M Series B round of funding led by Molten Ventures with participation from existing investors Earlybird and 42CAP, and new investor Citi Ventures. The company plans to use...
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Deepdub Raises $20 Million in Series a Funding Led by Insight Partners to Bring AI-Based Dubbing Global

Deepdub, the leader in AI-based entertainment localization, announced that it has raised $20 million in Series A funding led by New York-based global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Booster Ventures and Stardom Ventures and new investors Swift VC. Angel investors joining this round include Emiliano Calemzuk former President of Fox Television Studios, Kevin Reilly former CCO of HBO Max, Danny Grander Co-Founder of Snyk, Roi Tiger VP, Engineering at Meta, Gideon Marks and Daniel Chadash.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Celestial AI Raises $56 Million Series A to Disrupt the Artificial Intelligence Chipset Industry with Novel Photonic-Electronic Technology Platform

Celestial AI, an AI-accelerator company with a proprietary hardware and software platform for machine learning chipsets, announced a $56 million Series A investment led by Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT) with participation from Temasek’s Xora Innovation fund, The Engine, the venture firm spun out of MIT, Tyche Partners, Merck’s corporate venture fund, M-Ventures, IMEC XPand, and venture capital investor in the Princeton University ecosystem, Fitz Gate. The new capital will be used for expanding the global engineering team, product development and strategic supplier engagements, including Broadcom, to build the company’s Orion AI accelerator products. Celestial AI’s mission is to fundamentally transform the way computing is done with a new processing system, based on their proprietary Photonic Fabric™ technology platform, that uses light for data movement both within chip and between chips.
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

Pecan AI, which is developing a predictive analytics platform for enterprises, raises $66M

“Big data analytics” is perhaps the currency of the pandemic. The term describes the process of uncovering trends, patterns, and correlations in large amounts of data to help make decisions. Big data analytics is being used by a growing number of organizations to anticipate trends across industries — according to a 2020 NewVantage Partners survey, 64.2% of businesses claim that they’re using data to drive innovation.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Amplication Raises $6.6 Million to Automate Backend Development

Amplication, developer of an open-source project that streamlines and automates backend development, announced that it has raised $6.6 million in seed funding. Norwest Venture Partners and Vertex Ventures Israel co-led the round, joined by Entrée Capital, Velocity Ventures and angel investors that include the founders of Datorama (acquired by Salesforce), Epsagon (acquired by Cisco) and Bridgecrew (acquired by Palo Alto Networks).
CISCO
The Associated Press

Pecan AI Raises $66 Million Series C Round to Advance AI Automation in Predictive Analytics

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2022-- Pecan AI, the leader in AI-based predictive analytics for BI analysts and business users, today announced it has raised $66 million in a Series C round led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners, with participation from GV (formerly Google Ventures) and existing investors S-Capital, GGV Capital, Dell Technologies Capital, Mindset Ventures, and Vintage Investment Partners. In the last 12 months alone, Pecan has raised over $100 million. The funding will be used to scale Pecan’s global footprint and accelerate research and development of the industry’s only low-code predictive modeling and data science platform.
COMPUTERS
bizjournals

Yardstik raises $8 million to grow background screening service

Yardstik Inc., a security and screening startup, said Thursday it raised $8 million in Series A funding led by Owings Mills, Maryland-based Grotech Ventures. St. Cloud-based Great North Ventures, Minneapolis-based Rally Ventures and San Francisco-based Crosslink Capital also participated in the round. Minnetonka-based Yardstik provides employee screening and training for...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
aithority.com

Krista Software Raises $15 Million To Strengthen Its AI-Led Intelligent Automation Platform

Investments from Grotech Ventures to support sales network expansion and research and development of the company’s AI-led Intelligent Automation capabilities. Krista Software Inc., the provider of the AI-led Intelligent Automation platform “Krista,” announced it raised $15 million in funding led by Grotech Ventures. The capital infusion will help Krista to continue to expand partnerships and strengthen its position for intelligent automation. Other investors participating in the round include Rally Ventures and iGrafx.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy