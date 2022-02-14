Agot AI Raises $12 Million to Develop and Build Computer Vision Tech for Food Services

Very early in my career, one of my former employers quietly offered its staffers the opportunity to sign up for an online course to learn Python. The company was paying for it, yes, but there was little information about the time commitment or what a person could do if they actually learned Python. Needless to say, I did not sign up for the course, and I do not know Python. Cue Marlon Brando:“I coulda been a contender!”

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO