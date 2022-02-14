ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Bowl 2022: Van Jefferson's wife leaves game to give birth

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson had to cut his Super Bowl celebrations short and rush to hospital when his wife Samaria went into labour. It was a big night for 25-year-old Jefferson. First, he picks up a Super Bowl winner's ring - then, just hours later, his second child is...

Lori K
1d ago

I love this! They are lucky to have each other! A wife who doesn't want him to know she's gone into labor until after the game so as not to take the moment away from him. That's selflessness at its most loving IMO.

Fatherly

These Rams Players Skipped the Super Bowl Celebrations To Have Babies

It was a big weekend for people who love to watch football. Whether you were watching to cheer your football team on, root for an underdog, or dance nostalgically with your aging hips to the halftime show, it’s an event many look forward to. For the players on the field, their minds are absolutely zeroed in on winning the game, hoping to bring glory back for their team. But for two players on the field, their focus was in two places as the biggest night of their careers also came with the possibility of welcoming a baby into the world, too.
Super Sunday for WR Jefferson: Title, newborn

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson skipped the postgame celebration with his teammates after their 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Jefferson had more important things to tend to, as his wife, Samaria, was at a local hospital delivering their...
Former Gators WR Van Jefferson Wins Super Bowl, Welcomes Child on Sunday

Sunday night was, to put it lightly, an eventful one for Los Angeles Rams and former Florida Gators wide receiver Van Jefferson. Jefferson took the field for the final time of the 2022 season alongside his Rams teammates on Sunday, matching up against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The second-year pro hauled in four receptions for 23 yards en route to a Rams victory, and Los Angeles became the second team ever — and, simultaneously, the second team in as many years — to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in their home stadium.
Report: Rams’ Van Jefferson’s wife leaves SoFi on stretcher after going into labor

If the Rams walk away with a Super Bowl win Sunday, it could be quite the day for wide receiver Van Jefferson and his family. In the third quarter, NFL Network reporter Bridget Condon tweeted that she was “pretty sure” she saw Jefferson’s wife Samaria leaving the stadium on a stretcher “about to have their baby.”
Odell Beckham Jr. Kisses Pregnant Girlfriend Lauren Wood's Baby Bump After Super Bowl Win

Odell Beckham Jr.'s baby waited just a little longer to arrive so dad could win the Vince Lombardi Trophy first. After the Los Angeles Rams were victorious over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, Beckham Jr., 29, was seen embracing his girlfriend, model Lauren Wood, and kissing her baby bump.
