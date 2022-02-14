ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opening Statements To Kick Off In Ex-Goldman Banker's 1MDB Corruption Trial

By Luc Cohen
International Business Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpening statements are expected to take place on Monday in the U.S. corruption trial of a former Goldman Sachs banker charged with helping to launder hundreds of millions of dollars looted from Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund. Roger Ng, Goldman's former head of investment banking in Malaysia, stands accused...

