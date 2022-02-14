Sri Lankan shares extend gains as financials rise

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended marginally higher on Monday, extending gains to a third straight session, supported by financial and communication services stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index closed 0.09% higher at 12,470.81 points.

* Ceylinco Insurance Plc and Dialog Axiata Plc were the top boosts to the index, gaining nearly 25% and 8.3%, respectively.

* Losses in industrial stocks capped gains, with conglomerate Expolanka Holdings falling 1.2%.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 80.9 million rupees ($399,013.56), while domestic investors were net buyers, picking up shares worth 2.22 billion rupees, exchange data bit.ly/3JYyn5s showed.

* The equity market turnover was 2.25 billion rupees.

* The trading volume fell to nearly 73 million shares from 95.2 million in the previous session.

* The island-nation reported 628,116 coronavirus cases and 15,808 deaths as of Sunday, data from the country's health bureau showed bit.ly/3rFnGyb.

* About 64.38% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University here.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 202.7500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)