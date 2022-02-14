ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Sri Lankan shares extend gains as financials rise

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended marginally higher on Monday, extending gains to a third straight session, supported by financial and communication services stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index closed 0.09% higher at 12,470.81 points.

* Ceylinco Insurance Plc and Dialog Axiata Plc were the top boosts to the index, gaining nearly 25% and 8.3%, respectively.

* Losses in industrial stocks capped gains, with conglomerate Expolanka Holdings falling 1.2%.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 80.9 million rupees ($399,013.56), while domestic investors were net buyers, picking up shares worth 2.22 billion rupees, exchange data bit.ly/3JYyn5s showed.

* The equity market turnover was 2.25 billion rupees.

* The trading volume fell to nearly 73 million shares from 95.2 million in the previous session.

* The island-nation reported 628,116 coronavirus cases and 15,808 deaths as of Sunday, data from the country's health bureau showed bit.ly/3rFnGyb.

* About 64.38% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University here.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 202.7500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Executives Sell Over $50M Of 4 Stocks

UK stocks traded slightly lower on Wednesday following the release of CPI and PPI data. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

TSX Futures Down Ahead of Economic Data, Stronger Crude Limits Losses

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched lower on Wednesday, ahead of slew of economic data due later in the day that could offer cues on the central bank's rate hike plans, although stronger crude prices limited losses. March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.2% at...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financials#Stock#Sri Lankan#Cse#Ceylinco Insurance Plc#Dialog Axiata Plc#Expolanka Holdings#Johns Hopkins University
Reuters

Canadian dollar gains as investors assess hot inflation data

TORONTO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices rose and domestic data showed inflation further heating up in January. Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated in January to a 30-year high of 5.1%, as food and housing costs continued to rise,...
BUSINESS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Futures: Five Stocks Set To Take Off If Market Rallies; Upstart Skyrockets, Roblox Dives

Dow Jones futures fell slightly early Wednesday, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, with Airbnb (ABNB), Roblox (RBLX), Upstart Holdings (UPST) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) among the notable after-hours earnings. The stock market rally rebounded Tuesday as Russia said it pulled back some troops from near the Ukraine border.
STOCKS
Reuters

Gold steadies as investors await Fed minutes

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Wednesday, as bullion's appeal as hedge against inflation remained intact ahead of the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes due later in the day. Spot gold was steady at $1,852.80 per ounce by 1258 GMT, but was off an eight-month high...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
PLC
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Chip stocks surge after Intel unveils $5.4 bln Tower deal

Feb 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. CHIP STOCKS SURGE AFTER INTEL UNVEILS $5.4 BLN TOWER DEAL (1205 EST/1705 GMT) Chip stocks are surging on Wall Street on Tuesday after...
STOCKS
Reuters

NYSE moves closer to NFT trading with trademark application

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange has filed an application to register the term "NYSE" for a marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), taking a step closer to setting up an online trading place for cryptocurrencies and NFTs. The hype around cryptocurrencies last year spilled over to NFTs,...
STOCKS
Reuters

FTSE 100 gains on bank boost, midcaps buoyed by Indivior

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Feb 16 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 edged higher on Wednesday, propped up by bank stocks after strong January inflation data raised expectations of another rate hike, while gains in pharmaceutical firm Indivior lifted the midcap index.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS No matter Ukraine, investors turn less bullish on EU stocks

Feb 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. NO MATTER UKRAINE, INVESTORS TURN LESS BULLISH ON EU STOCKS (1110 EST/1610 GMT) Even before Monday's selloff amid concerns of an imminent Ukraine/Russia...
STOCKS
Reuters

FTSE 100 muted after strong inflation; midcaps buoyed by Indivior

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 was flat on Wednesday as gains in commodity stocks were offset by losses in retailers following a spike in January inflation, while pharmaceutical firm Indivior lifted the midcap index with its plans for a U.S. listing. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) kept...
STOCKS
International Business Times

European Stocks Steady After Ukraine-induced Volatility

European stock markets steadied Wednesday after a volatile start to the trading week, as investors tracked developments surrounding the Ukraine crisis. Asian stock markets mirrored strong rebounds on Wall Street and across Europe seen Tuesday on hopes Russia would not invade Ukraine after Moscow said some of its troops on the countries' border were pulling back.
STOCKS
Reuters

Asian shares rise on easing geopolitical tensions, fx mixed

Feb 16 (Reuters) - South Korea and Philippine shares led gains among Asian shares on Wednesday as easing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine lifted sentiment for riskier assets. Asian currencies were largely mixed, though the South Korean won firmed slightly . Philippine shares (.PSI) jumped as much as 1.6%...
WORLD
Reuters

Australia's Fortescue says H1 profit slumped by a third as costs weigh

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals (FMG.AX), the world's fourth-largest iron ore miner, on Wednesday said first-half profit tumbled a third on higher material and labour costs and lowered its interim dividend, sending its shares more than 4% lower. Fortescue said costs for the half jumped by a fifth....
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

314K+
Followers
283K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy