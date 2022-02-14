ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

4 Financial Products to Fall in Love With

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

There's a host of financial tools and investments that could help you meet your personal goals, whether they involve retiring early, passing wealth onto your heirs, or simply enjoying life to the fullest. Here are four specific products that are loaded with benefits.

1. Roth IRAs

Roth IRAs aren't the only tax-advantaged retirement savings plan out there. But they are the only plan in that category to not impose required minimum distributions (RMDs).

Avoiding RMDs gives you more flexibility with your retirement savings later in life. You can leave your money invested as you see fit and pass some of your savings down to loved ones if that's a route you want to take. Plus, saving in a Roth IRA can make for a less stressful retirement, since you won't have to worry about the IRS snagging a chunk of your income.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14oyFI_0eDpqGlP00

Image source: Getty Images.

2. HSAs

The beauty of health savings accounts is that they're triple tax-advantaged. Contributions go in tax-free, investment gains are tax-free, and withdrawals are tax-free when used to pay for qualified healthcare expenses.

HSAs are also extremely flexible in that they effectively convert to a standard retirement savings plan once you reach the age of 65. At that point, non-medical withdrawals will be subject to taxes, but that's no different than the taxes you'll pay for removing funds from a traditional IRA or 401(k) plan (though chances are, your medical bills in retirement will be substantial enough for you to use those funds for healthcare purposes).

3. Index funds

Index funds are a great way to diversify your portfolio without having to do the legwork involved in researching individual stocks. Rather, you get to own a bunch of different stocks with a single investment.

It pays to load up on broad market index funds if you're new to investing and want to assemble a quality portfolio without putting in a ton of effort (or questioning whether you're buying the right stocks or not). Though index funds won't let you beat the market -- you'll need to hand-pick your own mix of stocks to do that -- you might manage to match the performance of the general market, which could still mean doing quite well for yourself.

4. Dividend stocks

Any time you buy a stock, its value has the potential to grow over time. But if you buy dividend stocks, you have a second opportunity to make money -- by collecting your dividend payments and reinvesting them.

There are numerous companies that pay dividends, but some companies have been known to steadily raise their dividends over time. These are known as Dividend Aristocrats , and that list consists of long-standing companies that may be a suitable fit for your portfolio.

If you love the idea of getting paid dividends, you can also look at buying REITs , or real estate investment trusts. REITs often pay higher-than-average dividends and, like index funds, can lend to diversity in your portfolio.

It's easy to see why so many investors love these financial products. Take a look and see how they can work to your benefit, too.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 6/15/21

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

After-Tax 401(K) Contributions Can Be a Game-Changer for Big Savers

Some 401(k) plans allow after-tax contributions, letting you bypass the $20,500 annual deferral limit if you're under 50 for 2022. You can use the funds for a Roth conversion, with possible savings on future taxes, but you must pay levies on earnings upon transfer. However, fewer than 20% of 401(k)...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Retirement Income#Retirement Age#Stock#Getty Images
Retirement Daily

Ask the Hammer: Should I Cash Out My IRA To Pay Off My Mortgage?

I’ve read that some experts recommend that you cash out your IRA to pay your mortgage. Thoughts?. That was the question posed by a Retirement Daily reader to Jeffrey Levine — director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners — in this episode of Ask the Hammer.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Three in four retirees ‘have not sought professional financial advice’

Nearly half (48%) of retirees are worried about running out of money in old age, a survey has found.But more than three-quarters (78%) have not sought any professional advice on their retirement plans, according to the research from investment company abrdn.Less than a fifth (19%) of women have spoken to a professional financial adviser, compared with a quarter (25%) of men, the survey of 2,000 retirees across the UK found.Female retirees are also less likely to contact their pension adviser with questions, with 9% of women having done so compared with 15% of men.Women are more likely to turn to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
IRS
Motley Fool

3 Retirement Accounts That Run Circles Around a 401(k)

There are plenty of benefits to saving for retirement in a 401(k). But there are other accounts that could better help you save for the future. If you work for a company that offers a 401(k), you may be inclined to sign up. And if you're offered an employer match, it definitely pays to put enough money into that plan to claim that free money in full.
PERSONAL FINANCE
EJEducation

Financial Focus - Estate plans let you control your legacy.

When you hear “estate planning,” what do you think of? For many people, these words evoke images of immense wealth. But estate planning isn’t just for the wealthy – it’s for everyone. And it’s about more than preserving wealth – it’s about putting you in control of your own legacy. But how can you achieve this worthy goal?
GLASTONBURY, CT
Motley Fool

Can I Convert a 401(k) Into a Roth IRA?

In this clip from "Financial Planning Q&A 60" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Jan. 26, Motley Fool contributor Dan Caplinger analyzes the advantages of a Roth IRA versus a Roth 401(k) and discusses the questions to ask your employer when considering a conversion. Dan Caplinger: In general, if you...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

4 Ways to Grow $100,000 into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

Reinvesting your dividends can let your money compound much faster than spending them. Index funds tend to beat Wall Street's best and brightest over time. If you keep investing new money once you've reached $100,000, you can knock years off your journey to $1,000,000. As the old saying goes, your...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Evan Crosby

5 Investment Options for a Roth IRA

The investments that can benefit the most from a tax-sheltered Roth IRA. Since you have already paid taxes on the money that you contribute to a Roth IRA, your investments will grow tax-free as long as you wait to withdraw them until you are eligible. Therefore, the best investment options for a Roth IRA are those that tend to generate significant taxable income that you wish to shelter from taxes:
KTEN.com

Where to Get Free Financial Advice

You can find free financial advice from familiar sources like your bank, brokerage, nonprofit organizations and blogs. Read on to learn where you can take advantage of free financial resources. In this article, we’ll cover:. Start with your current financial institutions for free financial advice. Some of the best,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
164K+
Followers
79K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy