Next Freeport fire chief likely will come from within the department

By Jim Hagerty, Journal Standard
 2 days ago
ROCKFORD — The next Freeport fire chief likely will have a familiar face.

The Freeport City Council has narrowed the search for Brad Liggett's replacement down to two internal candidates, firefighters who are already working for the department and familiar with the former chief's system.

"The council reviewed three internal applicants and are planning on interviewing two of them," said Kevyn Sutter, the city's communications director.

Sutter said the candidates will be interviewed this week. An offer could be made within the next couple of weeks.

The selection of internal finalists means the city, for now, will not conduct a national search through executive recruiting firm, GovHR. The cost of the national search would be $23,000.

The names of the finalists have not been released.

Scott Stykel, a 24-year veteran of the department, is currently serving as interim chief. He was sworn-in Jan. 18.

Liggett, who spent two years as chief of the Freeport Fire Department, died Jan. 8 following a brief illness. He also spent 30 years with the City of Beloit Fire Department, 16 years as chief. He was 55.

Liggett was paid $100,924.51 in 2021.

Jim Hagerty: jhagerty@rrstar.com; @jimhagerty

