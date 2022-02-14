Photo of SoFi Stadium Captured From a Plane During Super Bowl Goes Viral

The return to outdoor sporting events is back in full swing. Although there have been some cancellations amidst the unpredictable nature of the ‘rona, many events have chosen to weather the storm. Undeterred and ready to deliver the sporting event of the year, Super Bowl LVI remains scheduled for kick off this month. On February 13, it will take place at Los Angeles’ new state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO