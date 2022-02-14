ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo of SoFi Stadium Captured From a Plane During Super Bowl Goes Viral

By Rebecca Flood
The nail-biting showdown saw the Los Angeles Rams storm to victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Super...

Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.
After watching the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, Brittany Matthews chimed in with her thoughts. Matthews, who is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, took to Twitter on Sunday night. The Los Angeles Rams led the Cincinnati Bengals 13-10 at the break. Here’s what Matthews wrote.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — There was about as much hip-hop as a stadium can hold at Super Bowl halftime, with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar spitting a fiery medley of their hits as expected, and a surprise appearance by 50 Cent. It was...
Eminem had a special someone cheering him on while he performed in the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday. The Grammy-winning rapper — who took the stage at SoFi Stadium alongside Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg — was supported in the stands by his daughter Hailie Jade Scott.
Rams fans reveling in Sunday's Super Bowl victory were ordered to clear out of downtown Los Angeles overnight as celebrations took a chaotic turn, with video posted to social media showing some jumping on vehicles while others lit fireworks in the middle of a busy street. The area was rammed...
How does the largest, most complex state-of-the-art stadium prepare and feed more than 70,000 hungry fans for the Super Bowl? With state-of-the-art robots, of course. Taka Hirano, who oversees the entire sushi operation for SoFi Stadium games and events, has partnered with AUTEC, the nation’s leading commercial sushi robot provider, in order to bring high-quality sushi quickly to fans, in an effort to reduce long lines during the game.
The return to outdoor sporting events is back in full swing. Although there have been some cancellations amidst the unpredictable nature of the ‘rona, many events have chosen to weather the storm. Undeterred and ready to deliver the sporting event of the year, Super Bowl LVI remains scheduled for kick off this month. On February 13, it will take place at Los Angeles’ new state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium.
It’s game time! Many celebrities, including actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and designer Peter Dundas, flocked to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI, where the L.A. Rams are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals. Whether stars attended for the big game, delicious food or star-studded halftime show, the football field was definitely the place to be on Sunday, February 13.
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

