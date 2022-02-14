ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eminem takes knee during Super Bowl halftime show performance

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Eminem took a knee during his Super Bowl halftime show performance as part of Dre Dre's headlining set which saw fellow Californian musicians Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J Blige, and 50 Cent take to the stage at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

At the end of rapping his iconic song "Lose Yourself" Eminem held his head in his hand as he kneeled in an apparent tribute to former NFL player and activist Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick started to kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality during the 2016 season which created a cultural movement but was also met with controversy and the former San Francisco 49ers player hasn't played in the NFL since 2016.

The NFL has since denied reports that it tried to stop Eminem from taking the knee.

