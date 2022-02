Inspired by Bobby Crosby’s graphic novel of the same name, ‘Marry Me’ is a romantic-comedy movie that stars Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Maluma, and John Bradley. The Kat Coiro directorial revolves around a heartbroken pop superstar who, on the day of her wedding, decides to end her relationship with her musician boyfriend after learning that he has been cheating on her. In the spur of the moment, she lays her eyes on a random stranger and decides to tie the knot with him instead. Now, here’s everything you need to know about the film’s premise and streaming details.

