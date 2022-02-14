ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth police sergeant stripped of all powers during investigation

By Andrew Greenstein
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating one of its sergeants for possible criminal wrongdoing.

The department said it immediately launched administrative and criminal investigations into Sgt. Rodsdricke Martin after it learned that he may have destroyed evidence while working in an off-duty capacity.

The department did not go into further detail, including what evidence Martin had allegedly destroyed or the type of off-duty work he was doing.

It did say that Martin was on restricted duty and was stripped of all police powers, pending the outcome of the investigation.

