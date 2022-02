Lightning strikes and lightning bolts through the air can be counted. The lightning counts are in, and we can see the lightning capital of Michigan for 2021. Vaisala owns a lightning detection network across the United States. The sensors are able to count each lightning event over any given point across the U.S. Chris Vagasky, meteorologist at Vaisala, says a lightning event is any cloud-to-ground strike or a through-the-cloud over a location.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO