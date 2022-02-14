ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

UN to finalize science report on how warming hits home hard

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkRs8_0eDppS9600

Scientists and governments met Monday to finalize a major U.N. report on how global warming disrupts people's lives, their natural environment and the Earth itself. Don’t expect a flowery valentine to the planet: instead an activist group predicted “a nightmare painted in the dry language of science.”

The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a collection of hundreds of the world’s top scientists, issues three huge reports on climate change every five to seven years. The latest update, which won't be finished until the end of February, will explain how climate change already affects humans and the planet, what to expect in the future, and the risks and benefits of adapting to a warmer world.

“We’re concerned that the physical climate around us is changing,” said panel co-chair Debra Roberts, a South African environmental scientist. “But for most people in their day-to-day lives... they want to know: so what? What does it mean for their lives, their aspirations, their jobs, their families, the places where they live.”

The report features seven regional chapters “about how physical changes in the climate change people’s lives,” she said. And she said it will have a strong emphasis on cities.

Even without seeing the final report, activists call it a warning sign for the planet.

“The IPCC’s horrifying evidence of escalating climate impacts is set to show a nightmare painted in the dry language of science,” Teresa Anderson, who heads climate justice issues at ActionAid International, said in a statement.

Scientists won’t yet say specifically what’s in the report because its critical summary is still subject to intense negotiation between the authors and governments over next two weeks, with consensus needed for the final version. Drafts that have circulated publicly will be changed, sometimes dramatically, before it is publicly released on Feb. 28.

Last August, the first of the three reports, which prompted the U.N. to declare “code red, ” outlined the physical science of climate change while a third report coming out in March will be more about what can be done to curb and adapt to global warming.

Without getting into specifics, report co-chair Hans-Otto Poertner said the science is clear that there are limits — including temperature limits — to what key ecosystems, species and humans can withstand. And in some places, warming is near those limits and in a few cases, such as much of the world’s coral reefs, have even passed them.

“We are losing living spaces for species and for ourselves as well,” Poertner, a German biologist said in a press briefing last week. “Because with climate change, some parts of the planet would become uninhabitable.”

The report will also address ways to adapt to an ever warming world, including how some technological fixes may have unwanted side effects.

“In some countries in the Northern Hemisphere, there has been an assumption (of) ‘Oh, well, if we cannot control climate change, we just let it go and we adapt to it. So we adapt out of the impacts of climate change’,’’ Poertner said. “And this is certainly a very illusionary approach.”

Environmentalists argue that the extreme weather already seen in parts of the world in recent years shows how urgent it is for governments to address the rising cost of climate change.

“The forthcoming IPCC report will confirm what we already know about the crushing toll of heatwaves, drought, floods, storms, wildfires and ocean acidification for people and critical ecosystems," said Rachel Cleetus of the Union of Concerned Scientists. “This comprehensive scientific assessment will underscore how much worse the climate crisis is likely to get if we fail to take bold global action.”

Poertner warned of “tipping points” and a risk of mass extinction like the one that did away with Earth’s dinosaurs.

Speaking at the opening of the meeting, which is being held largely online with only a small physical gathering in Berlin, the head of the U.N. weather agency said that it was important to consider the impact that talk of climate apocalypse could have on people's mental well-being.

“We have to be also a little bit careful how we communicate the results of our science, tipping points and whether we talk about the collapsing of the biosphere and the disappearance of mankind,” said Petteri Taalas, secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization. “We have to be careful with that, not to cause too much fear among the young people. That fear should be targeted towards decision-makers.”

These reports — which earned the science panel a Nobel Peace Prize in 2007 — are used when governments meet every year to negotiate how to curb climate change.

Germany's science minister, Bettina Stark-Watzinger, said getting governments to sign off on the summary is key to concerted political action.

“We need to take everyone with us,” she told The Associated Press. “That's why we need to translate the findings and discuss them internationally."

Roberts, the panel's co-chair, made clear that the message to policymakers is likely to be stark.

“You need not just incremental change,” she said at a United Nations Foundation briefing last week. “You need systemic change.”

———

Read more of AP’s climate coverage at http://www.apnews.com/Climate

———

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears and Frank Jordans at @wirereporter.

———

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Scientists raise alarm over ‘dangerously fast’ growth in atmospheric methane

As global methane concentrations soar over 1,900 parts per billion, some researchers fear that global warming itself is behind the rapid rise. You have full access to this article via your institution. Methane concentrations in the atmosphere raced past 1,900 parts per billion last year, nearly triple preindustrial levels, according...
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Volcanoes, plague, famine and endless winter: Welcome to 536, what historians and scientists believe was the 'worst year to be alive'

It’s only February and already 2022 is shaping up badly. A huge volcanic eruption off the coast of Tonga, the prospect of war with Russia, the ongoing pandemic (and its economic disruptions). And that’s even before we touch on Chinese sabre-rattling over Taiwan or Sex and the City’s disastrous reboot. Welcome to the New Year: as ghastly as the old one. A history of bad times I write not to make light of our world’s very real problems, but rather to put them into some perspective. 2020, 2021 and perhaps now 2022, have all been bad. But they have not been worse years...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Science#Un#U N#The United Nations#South African#Actionaid International
Wyoming News

Climate Change Means U.S. A/C Demands Will Overwhelm Electrical Supply: Study

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Global warming will lead to longer, hotter summers. But cranking up the air conditioning may not be a viable solution, a new study warns. The investigators found climate change could drive Americans' demand for A/C to exceed the nation's electricity-producing capacity within a decade. That could lead to prolonged blackouts during summer heat waves, putting many lives at risk, the researchers recently reported...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

UN Report: Measures Against Climate Change and Global Warming not Sufficient

Climate change and global warming have been a primary focus of the recent conference between the UN and its member countries in October and November 2021. With the latest UN report, evidence showed that planned and current measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are not enough. UNEP Report; Global Warming...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
United Nations
Phys.org

Opinion: A rapid climate response from science is essential

My colleagues behind the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine, have shown what can be done in the face of a deadly global threat. By producing a world-saving vaccine in record time, they have not just saved millions of lives, they have been an inspiration to me and researchers around the world—both for their rapid action and their scientific achievement. We environmental scientists must do the same—in the face of an even bigger threat than COVID-19: climate change and biodiversity loss.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

New Study Suggests We Can Still Meet the Goals of the Paris Agreement

The natural phenomenon of climate change and global warming have haunted the contemporary era of potentially worst-case climate scenarios. These scenarios include worsening storms, weather disturbances, and rising sea levels due to the human-caused global heating effects. However, a new study suggests that the world can still meet the objectives...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Stakes 'never been higher' in climate fight: IPCC head

The stakes in the fight against global warming are higher than ever, the UN's climate science chief said Monday as nearly 200 nations met to finalise what is sure to be a harrowing report on climate impacts. "The need for the Working Group 2 report has never been greater because...
ENVIRONMENT
Vox

The extinction crisis that no one’s talking about

Your morning coffee is in a perilous state. There are just two species of coffee plants on which the entire multibillion-dollar industry is based: One of them is considered poor-tasting, and the other, which you’re likely familiar with, is threatened by climate change and a deadly fungal disease. Thankfully...
LIFESTYLE
Smithonian

Five Fascinating Ice Age Finds Discovered in Yukon Permafrost

In Canada’s Yukon territory, towering pine and spruce forests drape over rolling hills and the Yukon River and its winding tributaries cut valleys into the landscape. Winters in this northwest corner of Canada are harsh, but the warm summer months are illuminated by sunshine until midnight. Even further north,...
SCIENCE
KTLA

Corporate climate pledges are weaker than they seem, report finds

Many of the world’s largest companies are failing to take significant enough steps to meet their pledges to vastly reduce the impact of their greenhouse gas emissions in the decades ahead. That’s the conclusion of a new report by the NewClimate Institute, an environmental organization that works to combat global warming. Its researchers, who examined the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
MarketWatch

A giant, doughnut-shaped machine delivers a major climate-change breakthrough — sustained nuclear fusion

It’s the same process that allows the sun and stars to shine blindingly bright and if scalable, could mark a serious contender in an energy mix that takes on climate change. A large, doughnut-shaped machine known as a tokamak, developed by scientists working in the English village of Culham, near Oxford, generated a record-breaking 59 megajoules of sustained nuclear fusion energy over five seconds during trials in December, the scientists revealed Wednesday. That more than doubles the previous record for generating and sustaining fusion.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ABC News

ABC News

545K+
Followers
135K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy