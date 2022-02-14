Official: Officers in Floyd killing trained about rights

Gina Smallwood shares her experience grieving and coping with the loss of her son to suicide and the sense of purpose it gave her to help others. My sonshine, my heartbeat and the very center of my universe left this realm 14 years ago. He was a true renaissance man: a sophomore honor roll student on a full academic scholarship, an amazing artist and athlete with, I thought, everything to live for. However, in an intensely emotional moment he found my gun that had been locked up in my bedroom at my Atlanta home, which I’d purchased just to be closer to him while he attended Morehouse College. At the time, I was 600 miles away on a road trip to my main residence in Washington D.C. And just like that, life as I had known it for nearly two decades came to a screeching halt.

