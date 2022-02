Automotive makers are keen to adopt the Silicon Valley business model of selling subscriptions for the apps that you would use in their cars, Business Insider reported. As more internet-enabled cars are manufactured today and they move away from being mechanical devices to electric ones, the way one interacts with the car is also changing. Apart from providing entertainment to the passengers in the car, a massive screen on the dashboard of the car is also a way to communicate with it and get details such as the state of charge of the battery or an issue with an engine.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO