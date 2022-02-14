Official: Officers in Floyd killing trained about rights

When the first of the ex-cops who watched George Floyd die took the stand in court Tuesday, he testified that he and his fellow officers were trained to put their knees on suspect’s backs—and even possibly their necks. His defense attorney showed photos from police training depicting the controversial maneuver.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers on trial for violating George Floyd's civil rights should have intervened to stop fellow Officer Derek Chauvin when he had his knee on the Black man's neck, the head of the Minneapolis Police Department’s homicide unit testified Thursday.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — A use-of-force expert testified Monday in the federal trial against three former Minneapolis police officers who are charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights, saying their conduct was “inconsistent” with generally accepted policing practices, but a defense attorney questioned the quality of his analysis.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Officer charged in George Floyd killing says he assumed other officers were caring for Floyd as he controlled crowd. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Six people were found dead inside a Wisconsin home, and now police are searching for whoever is responsible. Officers in Milwaukee were dispatched to a home for a welfare check around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, when they found the bodies of four adult males and one adult female, Milwaukee Police Department Assistant Chief Paul Formolo said during a press briefing.
In 1900, Iowa was one of the 10 largest states in America based on population, according to the Census Bureau. Today, it is the 19th smallest. Florida, now the nation’s third largest state, ranked 32nd in 1900, behind Oklahoma and Maine. California, today the most populous state, ranked 21st, behind Mississippi. New York, which then […]
Tamala Niecole Wells is the oldest of six children. The 33-year-old graduated from nursing school and worked in the home health care industry in Detroit, Michigan. Tamala was the mother of two children and lived with her boyfriend of 15 years, Rickey Tennant.
A six-year-old girl who had been missing since 2019 was found alive and well by police hidden in a secret room under the staircase of a New York home.Paislee Shultis, who was four when she disappeared, was rescued from the property in Saugerties in upstate New York after police received a tip on her whereabouts.Officers spent an hour searching the home before they found the girl hidden in the makeshift room under the staircase which led to a basement.Authorities say that a detective felt there was something odd about the staircase before seeing a blanket and a flashing light.“Detectives...
Paislee Shultis, the 4-year-old girl reported missing from her Cayuga Heights, New York home nearly three years ago, has been found alive by police. According to Front Page Detectives, Shultis was first reported missing on July 13, 2019. At the time she was reported missing, investigators reportedly believed that her non-custodial parents – Kimberly Cooper and Kirk Shultis, Jr. – were the ones who had abducted the 4-year-old.
The mysterious unidentified animal found in Pennsylvania that experts believed could have been a coyote or dog has finally been identified. WPXI reports the animal, which escaped from Wildlife Works Inc. and ran back into the wild last month, has been confirmed to be a coyote. Wildlife Works Inc. confirmed...
A 13ft alligator dubbed ‘an absolute beast’ has been shot dead by a hunter after poaching livestock in Florida. The alligator, which weighed a hefty 65 stone (410kg) and was estimated to be about 80-years-old, was shot dead by Doug Borries, a professional hunting guide from Mississippi.It comes after calves were reported missing around a lake in South Florida’s Okeechobee County.“I had no idea the magnitude of how big his body was until we pulled him completely out of the lake,” Mr Borries told McClatchy News.“It had been suspected of eating some of the local livestock around the lake and...
A number of shootings in an Ohio city left four people dead within the span of 12 hours. The Columbus shootings occurred across the city, and little information has been released to confirm if they were connected or not.
Mysterious drones have been in the news again. This is not new to the Midwest as there are numerous reports of strange encounters. So far, no one seems to know where they came from or why they've disappeared. I saw this story on The Drive today about mysterious drone swarms...
(CNN) - North America's busiest land border crossing has reopened after a nearly weeklong blockade by protesters decrying Covid-19 mandates crippled the key trade route, while demonstrators in the nation's capital are expected to begin shifting out of residential areas Monday. The standoff at the Ambassador Bridge, which links Windsor,...
