When I saw that Julie Otsuka has a new novel coming out this year, I squealed. I was scrolling through upcoming books available to request on Edelweiss, and I literally opened my mouth and let out of some kind of very loud exclamation, which probably scared my dog. I was giddy with delight when I got my hands on a copy of The Swimmers (Knopf, February 22) and read it in one day. I already know it’s going to be a favorite of the year for me. It is a brilliant book, moving and funny and weird and full of so much heft and movement. It’s one of those books that I think about often; it’s hooked its way inside me and will not leave.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO