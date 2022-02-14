ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intel’s Mobileye to launch self-driving shuttles in U.S. in 2024

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco (Reuters) – Intel Corp’s Mobileye unit plans to build and deploy self-driving electric shuttles with its partners in the United States in 2024, in a bid to scale up its automated driving system beyond taxis and delivery vehicles, executives told Reuters. Mobileye, Benteler EV Systems...

