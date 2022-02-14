Magruder Hospital President & CEO thanks staff, patients

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Kentucky, February 7, 2022 –The Taylor Regional Hospital Board of Trustees is pleased to announce Joseph (Joe) Hugar as the new President and CEO effective February 7, 2022.“We are very pleased to announce our decision to name Joe as the new President and CEO of Taylor Regional Hospital. He brings a wealth of experience in healthcare administration and leadership including prior service as a hospital CEO. In both rural and urban communities, Joe has been very successful in expanding services and specialization, implementing innovation and technological advances, recruiting of healthcare professionals including physicians, and providing for the financial strength of his hospitals,” said Dr. JohnChowning, President of the TRH Board of Trustees. Chowning further commented, “Joe was selected by the TRH Board of Trustees as a result of a national search with the assistance of the professional search team with CHISaint Joseph Health. We had a number of excellent applicants, and Joe emerged as the leading candidate following detailed and intensive interviews and discussions with the top candidates. He brings a number of very good ideas and plans that will build upon and expand the many quality healthcare services provided by TRH. He plans on being very active in the community and is very excited about both our community and the future of TRH. We are excited about Joe joining the TRH team as our new CEO. We welcome him and his wife Mary, to Campbellsville-Taylor County and look forward to working with Joe and the entire TRH team to continue to move the hospital and community forward.”Hugar has over 30 years of senior leadership experience and most recently served as President and CEO of a 220-bed medical center that operated 21 outpatient and diagnostic centers. Previously, he worked for Presence Healthcare in Chicago as President and CEO of Holy Family Medical Center. He was recognized by the American Heart Association in the September 2019 issue of ForbesMagazineas as a Legacy Leader. Under his leadership, Sharon RegionalMedical Center received the “Best of the Best Hospitals” award for three consecutive years; 2017, 2018, and 2019. “I am truly honored to work with, serve and support the outstanding physicians, nurses, and support staff at Taylor Regional Hospital as your new CEO said Hugar. “Together we will continue to provide outstanding care and services to patients and their families throughout Campbellsville, Taylor County, and the surrounding counties. Taylor Regional Hospital will continue to be the medical center of choice; reducing the need to travel outside the region for care.”

TAYLOR COUNTY, KY ・ 8 DAYS AGO