Small Plates: Bogey Inn, Urban Chophouse, chicken-crust pizzas

You've heard of chicken on pizza, but how about pizza on chicken?. That’s the proposition offered by Columbus-based Toco Foods, a husband-and-wife startup now selling and delivering frozen pizzas around Central Ohio with crusts made from chicken.
In this week's food news roundup: Cameron Mitchell is coming to a long-coveted neighborhood, a bone broth business is relocating to Columbus and a local brewery is reflecting on what it means to be local.
The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.
Comments / 0