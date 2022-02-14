ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IU pushes awareness after rise in drugging incidents

By Max Lewis
 2 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The number of drugging cases reported to officials at Indiana University Bloomington has prompted the university to launch a new campaign aimed at drawing attention to the growing issue.

“I would say three or four times more last semester than we see in a year,” said Sally Thomas, Director of Sexual Violence Prevention at the university.

Thomas said this has always been an issue, but this year is different. She began to notice the increase last October and the reports kept coming.

IU student accused of raping intoxicated woman as she puked in dorm bathroom

“We just had more and more students coming in, friends of students coming in and saying, ‘What do I do? I don’t know how to help my friend,” Thomas said.

That unexpected rise led to the university launching a new awareness campaign this week. The goal is to raise student’s awareness of the issue, give tips on prevention and advertising resources.

Courtesy: IU Bloomington

“We shouldn’t have to do this,” Thomas said. “Like why are we in a position in 2022 that we have to talk about ‘hey stop putting drugs in people’s drinks.'”

Students said they know it happens and try to do things to keep it from happening to them.

“I always kind of have my hand over my drink usually when I’m out I don’t know what else to do because it’s usually open cups,” freshman Macie Moran said.

This all comes as the university has seen a spike in sexual assaults. Despite these reports, students said they feel safe and are glad to see the university addressing the problem.

“I kind of live my life I still feel safe here so,” Moran said. “I’m not worried about it when I go out and stuff.”

‘It is just scary’: IU Bloomington seeing significant increase in rapes reported

Similar to Thomas, students said it’s sad they have to put so much attention on this.

“It’s definitely sad because I just want to experience my college and not have to worry about parties and all the things that are supposed to come along with college,” student Elizabeth Meathe said.

Thomas hopes this campaign will break through and more importantly let students know they aren’t alone.

“We just want people to know that these things are happening,” Thomas said. “ I just get so frustrated because this is very preventable.”

The campaign will continue to roll out during the remainder of the semester.

Anyone with information on these instances is asked to contact the university or IUPD.

USI names new media relations specialist

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Kaylee Johnson has joined the University of Southern Indiana (USI) as Media Relations Specialist in University Communications. Her responsibilities will include media relations, copywriting and editing and overseeing the University’s growing social media presence and strategy.   Johnson was a member of the USI Cheer team and a member of USI’s Public Relations […]
What makes the fentanyl crisis, a crisis?

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – In light of three cases allegedly involving fentanyl, a conference in Henderson was held to discuss the impact of fentanyl on the community, as well as its significance. In the conference, Michael Gannon, Drug Enforcement Administration Assistant Special Agent in Charge, talked about the indictment for three that were tried in […]
What are the least educated counties in Indiana

(Stacker) The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or […]
Least educated counties in Illinois

The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering […]
Madisonville CC to nominate new board members

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – The Madisonville Community College Nominating Commission will nominate candidates to the Madisonville Community College Board of Directors. The meeting will occur via video teleconference on Feb. 16 at 3:00 p.m. EST. Members of the public may attend the meeting virtually using the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4dUPrG3ozsz4gz8SpyN-Ug
