Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow held his knee and screamed in pain. There were just short of a dozen minutes between Cincinnati fans and the championship that has eluded them for more than three decades — not just eluded them, but taunted them, haunted them — and this was how it was going to end. Their supremely gifted young quarterback was going to leave Super Bowl 56 for good with a precarious lead, and the Bengals would lose, and that would be that.

