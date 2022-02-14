Two men die from hypothermia after canoe turns over at Lake Pleasant

For the Perdue family, Nov. 13, 2021 will always be a day filled with both immense tragedy — and true miracles. On that fateful day, Laney, an 11-year-old girl of Gaylord, Michigan, was getting ready to make the 20-minute flight to Beaver Island in northern Lake Michigan — her favorite place in the world — with her dad Mike, 43. She was going to see a family friend, while he planned to hunt with family and friends.

GAYLORD, MI ・ 28 DAYS AGO