Public Health

Dr. Fauci: US has almost reached end of ‘full blown’ pandemic

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

The United States has almost reached the end of the "full blown" pandemic, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci says local health agencies should feel comfortable ending mask mandates when that happens.

He further says such restrictions could pass into history this year.

The optimism has been fueled by the steady decline in daily U.S. infections. The U.S. is reporting fewer than 200,000 COVID-19 cases a day for the first time since Christmas, data shows.

Case counts are now less than a quarter of the peak of the current, omicron surge.

Fortune

Fauci says Omicron is peaking in the U.S.—but we must adopt 4 COVID defenses to keep the virus at a ‘level of control’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Sunday, the White House’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said he was “as confident as you can be” that Omicron cases across the U.S. will peak in February, as case numbers appear to have crested in some regions of the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
