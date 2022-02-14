Capcom Has Some Resident Evil News On The Way Tomorrow

As promised, the full (and presumably) final release of the Resident Evil 4 HD Project is now publicly available to download. This free, fan-created project has been several years in the making by just two super dedicated fans. According to the project's "by the numbers" page (which hasn't been updated since March 2021 mind you), the pair have clocked over 12,700 hours on the project over the past seven years. They even had expenses totaling over $15,000 (USD), which includes almost $1,200 for travel expenses to eight different locations in order to get high-quality photographs of source materials.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO