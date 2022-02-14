ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capcom Has Some Resident Evil News On The Way Tomorrow

By Damien McFerran
Nintendo Life
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapcom's Resident Evil Twitter account has just revealed that we can expect some news tomorrow. The account's latest tweet says there's "there's something suspicious" going on and that the...

www.nintendolife.com

ndsuspectrum.com

Stack-Up: Resident Evil – Infinite Darkness

How does the Netflix series stack up to the videogame?. Though several months late (though not as late as every zombie), this movie — I mean, first season of a Netflix series just arrived in physical format — eh, I guess being new enough. This is more of an official successor to an established property than an adaption thereof, despite being 16 years in the making.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Resident Evil Village is One of the Capcom Top 10 Platinum Titles

In January 2022, Capcom released its third quarter consolidated financial report. Now, we have a better idea of exactly how some titles did. In the report, it noted Resident Evil Village’s awards and growth. Now Capcom updated its list of Platinum Titles with data, and Resident Evil Village found its way into the top 10.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

The amazing Resident Evil 4 HD remaster mod is out now

Capcom released an 'HD' remaster of Resident Evil 4 in 2014, but their official makeover is nothing compared to the work by a small team of modders across almost eight years. Their mod, the Resident Evil 4 HD Project, is out now, and I think it's the most impressive remaster mod ever made. In replacing the game's textures and models with high-def versions, they've tried hard to replicate both the form and the style, and even tracked down locations and objects Capcom had photographed to work into textures. Dead impressive.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Capcom Boasts Resident Evil Village and Monster Hunter: Rise Results

Capcom has revealed updated sales figures for hits like Resident Evil Village and Monster Hunter: Rise. Capcom has updated its so-called Platinum List, containing its biggest bestsellers, thanks to which we got to know the latest sales results of these games. The data released by the publisher cover the period up to December 31 last year.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Resident Evil 4 Remake to focus on horror

Ever since the Resident Evil remakes started back in 2002, there has been a slow and steady demand for more games to be given a second chance at life. Ultimately, Capcom have gone back to remake both Resident Evil 2 & 3 with huge success. With each remake, there are...
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Dying Light 2 Has a Nice Little Homage to Resident Evil

Dying Light 2 has a ridiculous amount of quests to undertake, most of them introducing you to new characters and minor plotlines. But one of them in particular made us smile: we met Chris Redfield. There we were, about to head into a zombie-infested building, when we encountered an injured...
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

With Capcom’s blessing, ‘Resident Evil 4’ get fan-made HD remaster

We all know that Resident Evil 4 is one of the best action games of all time, but those muddy textures definitely looked a lot better back in 2005. Luckily for PC players, however, an extremely ambitious HD remaster of the game has finally reached 1.0, and it overhauls every visual aspect of the game to a frankly baffling extent. It's almost certainly the best way to play RE4 in 2022, unless you really want to put on that VR headset.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

First look: Ghostwire: Tokyo has hints of Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil has evolved more than most game series over the years, straddling genres, viewpoints and even spawning accidental spiritual-spin-offs like Devil May Cry, which started life as a Resi sequel. We can’t help but wonder then if Ghostwire: Tokyo, the latest horror game from acclaimed creator Shinji Mikami, in...
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Resident Evil 4 HD Project is Out Now

As promised, the full (and presumably) final release of the Resident Evil 4 HD Project is now publicly available to download. This free, fan-created project has been several years in the making by just two super dedicated fans. According to the project's "by the numbers" page (which hasn't been updated since March 2021 mind you), the pair have clocked over 12,700 hours on the project over the past seven years. They even had expenses totaling over $15,000 (USD), which includes almost $1,200 for travel expenses to eight different locations in order to get high-quality photographs of source materials.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Resident Evil 3 Remake Has Sold Over 5 Million Copies Worldwide

After the success of the Resident Evil 2 remake, Capcom quickly capitalized on that and announced and released the Resident Evil 3 remake for PC and consoles. And since the game’s launch back in April 2020, Capcom has announced that it’s officially surpassed 5 million copies sold globally.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 announced for Nintendo Switch and arrives this September

Nintendo has announced a third instalment in the Monolithsoft developed RPG series in the form of Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The threequel’s trailer closed proceedings of last night’s Nintendo Direct. The game and trailer pick up on the world of Aionios, where two hostile nations are at war with each other. The mechanical nation of Keves battles the magic-preferring nation of Agnus. You’ll follow the fate of six characters from these nations in the story. Namely, Nate, Lanz, Eunie, Mio, Taion and Sena.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Square Enix Announces Front Mission 1 & 2 Remakes For Nintendo Switch

One of the many exciting announcements during the latest Nintendo Direct broadcast was Square Enix's reveal of Front Mission 1st: Remake and Front Mission 2: Remake. The first game will launch on Switch in the summer, and the second one is "coming later". This tactical RPG series by G-Craft and...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Resident Evil 4 Copyright Lawsuit 'Amicably Resolved'

A Resident Evil 4 copyright lawsuit between Capcom and photographer Judy A. Juracek has been "amicably resolved" after less than a year. The last few months have been pretty great for Resident Evil 4. The Meta Quest 2-exclusive VR version quickly became the fastest-selling app on the platform and a long-awaited, fan-made HD mod has finally launched. While the game had some production troubles, a larger issue emerged over the last year when a photographer filed a copyright lawsuit against Capcom.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Steam Deck Gameplay Leaked Thanks To YouTuber

With the much anticipated Steam Deck release just around the corner on February 25th, it appears many influencers have been receiving review units before the big release. Usually, these units come with coverage embargo’s but that doesn’t seem to be the case for YouTuber RepsUp100. The technology loving...
VIDEO GAMES

