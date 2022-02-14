ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Scorpio Tankers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Register Citizen
 2 days ago

MONACO (AP) _ Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on Monday reported a loss of $46 million in its fourth quarter. The company said it had a loss of...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Radiant Logistics Chats Value Creation On Earnings Call

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Management from Radiant Logistics fielded questions from analysts and investors most concerned with the company's low valuation on a Monday call after the market closed. The stock has been largely range-bound in recent years even as its earnings have grown fivefold.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Eversource Energy

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Eversource Energy ES is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Marathon Oil

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Marathon Oil MRO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Ecolab (ECL) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Ecolab (ECL) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.79%. A quarter ago,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Tankers#Monaco#Ap#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Mercury General Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) reported today the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results:. These measures are not based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), are defined in "Information. Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" and are reconciled to the most directly comparable...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Crocs shares rise after earnings beat, record annual revenue

Crocs Inc. stock rose 4.5% in Wednesday premarket trading after the shoe and accessories company reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations and gave upbeat guidance. Net income totaled $154.9 million, or $2.57 per share, down from $183.3 million, or $2.69 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.15 beat the FactSet consensus for $1.98. Revenue of $586.6 million was up from $411.5 million last year, beating the $585.0 million FactSet consensus. Revenue for the year reached a record $2.31 billion, up 67% from the previous year. For the first quarter, Crocs is guiding for revenue of $605 million to $630 million including the acquisition of casual shoe company HeyDude, which is expected to close in February. The FactSet consensus is for $644.4 million. For the year, Crocs' outlook is for revenue growth of more than 20%, and adjusted EPS of $9.70 to $10.25. The FactSet consensus is for revenue of $3.426 billion, implying growth of 48.1%, and EPS of $9.84. Crocs stock has rallied 24.6% over the last year while the S&P 500 index has gained 13.7%.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

QuantumScape's Earnings: A Preview

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) QuantumScape QS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Zoetis tops earnings estimates and offers upbeat revenue guidance, shares up 1.5% premarket

Animal health company Zoetis Inc.'s shares ZTS, +0.68% jumped 1.5% premarket Tuesday, after it beat estimates for the fourth quarter and offered upbeat revenue guidance for 2022. The company posted net income of $414 million, or 87 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $359 million, or 75 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.00, ahead of the 96 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $1.967 billion from $1.807 billion, also ahead of the $1.932 billion FactSet consensus. "We expect to continue growing revenue faster than the market in the coming year, driven by continued strength in petcare; expansion of our diagnostics portfolio internationally; and significant growth in both livestock and companion animal product sales in emerging markets, including China and Brazil," Chief Executive Kristin Peck said in a statement. Zoetis is now expecting full-year adjusted EPS of $5.09 to $5.19 and revenue to range from $8.325 billion to $8.475 billion. The FactSet consensus is for 2022 EPS of $5.21 and revenue of $8.386 billion. Shares have gained 18% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Franklin Electric

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Franklin Electric FELE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-02-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Alexander's (ALX) Lags Q4 FFO and Revenue Estimates

Alexander's (ALX) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $4.23 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.29 per share. This compares to FFO of $4.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise of -1.40%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Analog Devices stock jumps after profit and revenue beats, upbeat outlook and raised dividend

Shares of Analog Devices Inc. surged 1.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the semiconductor maker reported fiscal first-quarter adjusted profit and revenue that rose above expectations, provided an upbeat outlook and raised its dividend by 10%. Net income fell to $280.1 million, or 53 cents a share, from $388.5 million, or $1.04 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.94 from $1.44, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.80. Revenue grew 72.2% to $2.68 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $2.61 billion. Gross margin fell to 52.2% from 67.1% as cost of...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Wingstop shares sink after profit and revenue misses expectations

Wingstop Inc. shares sank 6.8% in Wednesday premarket trading after the chicken chain reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that missed Street expectations. Net income totaled $6.9 million, or 23 cents per share, after a loss of $6.4 million, or 21 cents per share, last year. Revenue of $72.0 million was up from $63.3 million last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 32 cents and revenue of $73.5 million. Domestic same-store sales rose 7.5%. And domestic average unit volume (AUV) reached $1.6 million. Wingstop shares are down 5% over the past year while the S&P 500 index is up 13.7%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Ryder System's Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Ryder System R is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy