Pedestrian critical after being hit by car in Poole

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 6-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl are in critical condition after they were thrown from a car in a hit-and-run crash in the South Chicago neighborhood. Chicago police say the girls were in an SUV driven by a 26-year-old woman and heading eastbound on 79th Street around 7:30 Saturday night when they were struck by a white sedan heading north on Yates. The driver of the sedan drove through a red light and struck the passenger side of the SUV. Also in the vehicle were a 5-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl, who sustained minor injuries. They were transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition. The 6-year-old and 9-year-old who were ejected to the car were transported to Comer Children’s hospital in critical condition. The driver of the white sedan fled northbound on Yates. The vehicle was later located in the 7700 block of South Oglesby just before 8 p.m., police said. No one is in custody. Major Accidents is investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO