AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) arrested a man armed with a firearm on Wednesday afternoon after the SWAT team was called out. The department said the incident unfolded in the 4500 block of Bennett Ave. in Central Austin. The APD said it got a call from the apartment complex where the situation occurred. Police said the man was "being evaluated for medical treatment," but would not expand on what that meant.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO