ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

Man shot in his own front yard Sunday night in Madison County, Illinois

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gGySb_0eDpktX800

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A man was shot in his own front yard Sunday night in Wood River, Illinois.

The shooting happened at 11:35 p.m. in the 300 block of Bonita Street. When Wood River Police officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim was alert. He received medical attention and spoke with officers. He was treated at the scene and then taken to a St. Louis area hospital.

Top story: Video shows car stolen while driver pumps gas in St. Charles County

Wood River Police said the shooting was not random. “The suspect came to the home to make contact with a visitor at the victim’s address,” police said. “The victim was interceding for the visitor when he was shot.”

The suspect then drove away. Police said he is still at large.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Boy shot multiple times Tuesday night in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A boy was shot late Tuesday night in south St. Louis. Police said he was shot multiple times along Hickory Lane near Dillon Drive at about 11:45 p.m. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison County, IL
Crime & Safety
Madison County, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Madison, IL
State
Illinois State
Wood River, IL
Sports
Wood River, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Wood River, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
County
Madison County, IL
FOX2Now

Man charged after woman shot and killed in Greenville, Illinois

BOND COUNTY, Ill. — A man was charged Monday with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 37-year-old woman in Greenville, Illinois. The suspect, 28-year-old Demarcus Gurlly, was also charged with obstructing justice. On Feb. 10, Illinois State Police responded to the 600 block of East South Street...
GREENVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

Collinsville, Illinois home on fire this morning

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A Collinsville, Illinois home was on fire Wednesday morning. The fire started at about 7:15 a.m. at a home located in the 200 block of Lake Ridge Drive. It is unknown at this time how the fire started. The flames were subdued by about 8:45 a.m. Multiple agencies worked to put out […]
COLLINSVILLE, IL
FOX 2

North St. Louis home seriously damaged by fire Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS – A north St. Louis home caught fire and was seriously damaged early Wednesday morning. The fire started at about 12:30 at a home on St. Ferdinand and Bishop PL Scott. The man who lives there wasn’t home at the time, but he told firefighters smoking materials in the home likely started the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Maxwell
FOX 2

One in custody following south St. Louis County police chase

ST. LOUIS – One person is in custody after a police chase Wednesday morning in south St. Louis County. The chase ended near Lindbergh and Reavis Barracks when the suspect took off on foot. There, the suspect was captured and taken into custody. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew over the scene. FOX 2 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Front Yard#Shooting#Nissan#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

Man shot during attempted carjacking while delivering newspapers in Ladue

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Armed carjackers targeted a man on his newspaper route early Tuesday morning in west St. Louis County. Police said the 57-year-old man was attacked while delivering newspapers just after 2 a.m. He was at the intersection of Ladue and Lindbergh when two armed males approached his vehicle. The victim sensed […]
LADUE, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy