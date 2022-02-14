Man shot in his own front yard Sunday night in Madison County, Illinois

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A man was shot in his own front yard Sunday night in Wood River, Illinois.

The shooting happened at 11:35 p.m. in the 300 block of Bonita Street. When Wood River Police officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim was alert. He received medical attention and spoke with officers. He was treated at the scene and then taken to a St. Louis area hospital.

Wood River Police said the shooting was not random. “The suspect came to the home to make contact with a visitor at the victim’s address,” police said. “The victim was interceding for the visitor when he was shot.”

The suspect then drove away. Police said he is still at large.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

