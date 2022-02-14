Donald Trump Boasts His Political Endorsements Are 'Strongest' in History

A new CBS poll has found that the majority of Americans don’t want former President Donald Trump to run for election again in 2024.The poll found that only 35 per cent of all voters wanted Mr Trump to stand as a presidential candidate, whereas 65 per cent did not want him to stand.Among Republican voters, the majority want Mr Trump to re-run in the upcoming election, around seven in 10 are for the former president being in the race, with 69 per cent of red voters wanting him to stand versus 31 per cent who would rather have another...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO