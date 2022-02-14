ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Donald Trump Boasts His Political Endorsements Are 'Strongest' in History

By Ewan Palmer
 2 days ago
The former president was responding to a "This Week" panel who said that Trump's backing "doesn't do much to help"...

Comments / 277

Lucky Phelps
2d ago

Christy said exactly what everyone knows on "this week". 45** is about 45"" and that won't change. I doubt he actually announces, then all of his trumpanzee donations would have to be accounted for and we all know how his accounting goes. I do sincerely hope the former GOP runs a viable candidate. otherwise I will have to do what I did in 20. simply voted AGAINST 45**.

clowlee
2d ago

Trump thinks that anything and everything he says and does is better and greater that anyone living or dead. What a putz.

Bella
1d ago

He doesn't have any plans for our country other than keeping him out of prison, just another revenge tour, making sure everybody knows he is the greatest greater than God. One day tho.....

The Independent

Most Americans don’t want Trump to run in 2024

A new CBS poll has found that the majority of Americans don’t want former President Donald Trump to run for election again in 2024.The poll found that only 35 per cent of all voters wanted Mr Trump to stand as a presidential candidate, whereas 65 per cent did not want him to stand.Among Republican voters, the majority want Mr Trump to re-run in the upcoming election, around seven in 10 are for the former president being in the race, with 69 per cent of red voters wanting him to stand versus 31 per cent who would rather have another...
MSNBC

These young Republicans are shamelessly endorsing a Trumpier Trump

Viktor Orbán, the prime minister of Hungary, has invited former President Donald Trump to Hungary to help bolster his re-election campaign in advance of the country’s April 3 election, in which he faces growing opposition. It’s unsurprising that a ruthless authoritarian who has embraced a xenophobic nationalist ideology and wants to pursue what can only be described as an autocratic white Christian ethnostate would gravitate toward Trump. They have similarly dystopian aspirations.
MSNBC

Donald Trump’s finances

MSNBC

Mitch McConnell's losing battle against Donald Trump

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly spearheading a behind-the-scenes push to counter former President Donald Trump’s influence over the midterm elections. But while McConnell might win some battles, it’s clear that he’s losing the war. According to a new report from The New York Times, the...
POLITICO

Donald Trump slammed Susan Collins as "absolutely atrocious" and claimed his silence enabled her 2020 victory. She won by 9 points as he lost the state badly.

Count us doubtful that he could've significantly affected Collins' reelection. What happened: Former President Donald Trump released a statement slamming GOP Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) and claiming "she would have had no chance to win" her 2020 reelection if he'd gotten involved. "But I remained silent and positive and allowed...
CBS News

How GOP voters feel about January 6 and Donald Trump

As a House committee investigates the January 6 insurrection, two Republican leaders have been censured by their party for participating in the probe. CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto joins CBS News' "Red & Blue" to discuss the latest polling about GOP views of the Capitol riot and former President Donald Trump.
AOL Corp

Does Trump still have the same grip on the GOP?

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates. For most of the past six years, the conventional wisdom in Washington has been that any Republicans who stand up to Donald Trump will either be quickly brought in line or find themselves cast aside. That theory has been tested over the past few weeks as some of the most prominent members of the GOP have directly challenged the former president and his allies in the party.
