Donald Trump Boasts His Political Endorsements Are 'Strongest' in History
The former president was responding to a "This Week" panel who said that Trump's backing "doesn't do much to help"...www.newsweek.com
The former president was responding to a "This Week" panel who said that Trump's backing "doesn't do much to help"...www.newsweek.com
Christy said exactly what everyone knows on "this week". 45** is about 45"" and that won't change. I doubt he actually announces, then all of his trumpanzee donations would have to be accounted for and we all know how his accounting goes. I do sincerely hope the former GOP runs a viable candidate. otherwise I will have to do what I did in 20. simply voted AGAINST 45**.
Trump thinks that anything and everything he says and does is better and greater that anyone living or dead. What a putz.
He doesn't have any plans for our country other than keeping him out of prison, just another revenge tour, making sure everybody knows he is the greatest greater than God. One day tho.....
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 277