2023 top wrestling recruit Mason Gibson has narrowed his choice of schools down to Penn State, Ohio State, and Cornell University. Gibson is out of Bishop McCourt High School in Johnstown, PA, and has achieved many accolades in his wrestling career. He is a five-time Pennsylvania State Champion, won the 2021 Greco Fargo Championship by defeating Kamdyn Williams 25-9 at the 126-pound weight class, and he won the High School Super 32 as an 8th grader. In 2021 Gibson was the runner-up in the PIAA wrestling championship in the 120-pound weight class by losing to Brett Ungar.

JOHNSTOWN, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO