Economy

Lockheed Martin (LMT) Aborts $4.4 Billion Aerojet Rocketdyne Acquisition

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) announced it has called off its...

Motley Fool

What's Next for Lockheed and Aerojet Rocketdyne Now That Their Deal Is Dead?

Lockheed Martin has terminated its planned $4.4 billion acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne instead of going to court to try to get the deal done. For Lockheed, the abandonment leaves a strategic hole but could boost near-term results. Aerojet Rocketdyne faces an uncertain future with a proxy battle looming and no...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Lockheed Martin Scraps Plans To Buy Aerojet Rocketdyne

Merger activity remained steady last week with two new deals announced and one deal completed. Antitrust scrutiny caused another deal to fail on Sunday. Lockheed Martin (LMT) announced the acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) over a year ago, and the deal has been through several hurdles. Antitrust regulators announced early in 2021 that they would likely lengthen their investigation of the purchase. On January 25, 2022, the Federal Trade Commission sued to block the deal and Lockheed announced on Sunday that it has terminated its plans to acquire Aerojet. Given the widening spread on the deal in recent months, it does not come as a complete surprise that the deal failed. If we see forced selling by arbitrage-focused funds, Aerojet might start to look attractive on a stand-alone basis. The stock is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA below 10.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
mocoshow.com

Lockheed Martin Terminates $4.4 Billion Agreement to Acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne Following FTC Lawsuit

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. On Sunday, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) announced it terminated...
BETHESDA, MD
Flight Global.com

Lockheed scraps $4.4bn acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne

Lockheed Martin has called off its $4.4 billion acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne after the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) last month said it would fight the transaction. The deal, announced in December 2020, would have helped Lockheed grow in areas such as hypersonic products, tactical missiles, integrated air and missile defence, strategic systems and space exploration. Aerojet is already a key element of Lockheed’s supply chain.
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

Lockheed Martin kills plans for acquiring Aerojet Rocketdyne after FTC blocks deal

Lockheed Martin says it’s terminating its agreement to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne, less than a month after the Federal Trade Commission filed suit to block the $4.4 billion deal. In a statement, Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet said that in light of the lawsuit, calling off the acquisition was “in the best interest of our stakeholders.” Aerojet makes a wide variety of rocket engines — including in-space propulsion systems that are manufactured at its facility in Redmond, Wash. — and the FTC said the deal would have given Lockheed Martin the ability to restrict purchases of critical hardware by its aerospace rivals.
REDMOND, WA
StreetInsider.com

Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) Reaffirms Commitment to Growth Following Lockheed Martin Merger Termination

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) today reaffirmed its strong foundation for substantial value creation following the termination of its merger agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation. The Company issued the following statement:
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Arkansas Business

FTC Opposition Scuttles $4.4B Lockheed Purchase of Aerojet

A Federal Trade Commission lawsuit doomed a $4.4 billion union of two defense contractors with thousands of employees and years of major operations in East Camden: Lockheed Martin Corp. and Aerojet Rocketdyne. Lockheed Martin announced Sunday that it was scrapping plans to buy Aerojet, one of its suppliers, after federal...
BUSINESS
Camden News

Lockheed Martin terminates $4.4B purchase of Aerojet Rocketdyne

Lockheed Martin on Sunday announced that it would terminate a deal to purchase of Arrojet Rocketdyne. The decision followed the Federal Trade Commission's vote last month to sue Lockheed in order to block its acquisition of Aerojet. "Our planned acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne would have benefitted the entire industry through...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
pymnts

Lockheed Ends $4.4B Deal to Acquire Aerojet After Regulators Challenged Transaction

Following a lawsuit to stop Lockheed Martin Corp’s acquisition of the last independent U.S. missile propulsion supplier, the defense contractor has terminated the $4.4 billion deal, the Maryland-based aircraft maker announced Sunday (Feb. 13). Last month, Lockheed said it planned to purchase Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., the California-based manufacturer...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seekingalpha.com

Aerojet Rocketdyne gains as traders pass around Chairman's lawsuit (update)

Update 11pm: Adds countersuit from Aerojet CEO and three other directors. Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) earlier reached session highs and is now up 1.2% as traders passed around Aerojet Chairman Chairman Warren Lichtenstein's and three other directors lawsuit. Some language in Exhibit B about the board giving authority to extend the...
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Aerojet drops on report that Lockheed unlikely to fight FTC lawsuit

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) fell 2.3% in after hours trading on a report that Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is unlikely to challenge the FTC's block of its planned acquisition of AJRD. The 4-0 unanimous vote to block the deal along with the Dept. of Defense's change in posture on the deal appears...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Board Fight At Aerojet Rocketdyne After Lockheed Buy Blocked

An internal dispute at the highest ranks of Aerojet Rocketdyne has broken into the public eye in the wake of Biden administration opposition to its takeover by Lockheed Martin. An Aerojet statement late Feb. 1 said there was an ongoing internal investigation involving the company’s executive... Subscription Required. Board...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
etfdailynews.com

Court Place Advisors LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Court Place Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) Increases Dividend to $0.29; Resumes $400M Share Buyback

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.29 per share, payable on March 15, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2022. The increase in the dividend from $0.27 to $0.29 per share represents a seven percent increase to the Company’s quarterly dividend.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Steel Holdings nominates seven directors for Aerojet Rocketdyne board (update)

Update 10:28am: Adds Steel Holdings response to Aerojet statement. Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) holder Steel Holdings said it nominated seven directors to the company's board, including four incumbents after the deal to be sold to Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was recently blocked antitrust regulators. "In light of the recent uncertainty surrounding the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wkzo.com

End of Lockheed-Aerojet deal puts pressure on leadership of both firms

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Lockheed Martin’s exit from its purchase of engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne has refocused investors on the compounding list of problems at the companies, as pressure grows on Lockheed management to improve lagging performance. Both Lockheed Martin Corp and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc stocks were down...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Axios

FTC's Lina Khan two-for-two in merger block attempts after Lockheed calls off deal

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) terminated its $4.4 billion agreement to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE: AJRD), following opposition from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. Why it matters: FTC chair Lina Khan is now two-for-two in merger block attempts, following Nvidia bailing on Arm, without having to make her case in court. It's also a win for commercial space upstarts like SpaceX, as the deal was designed to help thwart upstart defense contracting competition.
ECONOMY

