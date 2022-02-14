ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Kremlin ready for more talks with West amid Ukraine tensions

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin signaled Monday it is ready to keep talking with the West about security grievances that led to the current Ukraine crisis, offering hope that Russia might not invade its beleaguered neighbor within days as the U.S. and Europe increasingly fear. Questions remain about...

spectrumnews1.com

spectrumnews1.com

Ft. Campbell units deploying to Europe to help NATO allies

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — Elements of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) have been ordered to deploy to Europe to support NATO allies. This comes as tensions build between Russia and Ukraine. Major General JP McGee, Commanding General of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) said several weeks ago,...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
ECONOMY
State
Washington State
BBC

Ukraine crisis: Putin says he does not want war in Europe

Vladimir Putin has said that "of course" Russia does not want war in Europe, but that his security concerns must be addressed and taken seriously. The Russian president's comments came as the military said that some troops were withdrawing from the border near Ukraine - the first sign from Moscow of a possible de-escalation of tensions.
POLITICS
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Olaf Scholz
spectrumnews1.com

NATO sees no sign Russia is pulling back troops near Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia said Wednesday it was returning more troops and weapons to bases, but NATO declared it saw no sign of a drawdown as fears that Moscow could invade Ukraine soon persisted. What You Need To Know. Russia says it is returning more troops and weapons to...
MILITARY
spectrumnews1.com

European companies' Russian ties could make sanctions tough

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe is contemplating sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine — and the work is far from simple. Sanctions would seek to maximize the pain for the Kremlin, its key banks and energy companies but also avoid jeopardizing the continent’s Russian-dependent energy supplies or inflicting too much damage on European companies with strong ties to Russia, including German industrial manufacturer Siemens AG, Italian tiremaker Pirelli and automakers like Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz.
ECONOMY
AFP

Ukraine stages drills as NATO and US see no Russia pullback

Ukraine staged military drills and defiant displays of flag-waving patriotism on Wednesday as Western powers warned Russia is continuing to mass forces for a possible invasion. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky watched troops training with some of their new Western-supplied anti-tank weapons on a range near Rivne, west of the capital. The demonstration of Ukrainian firepower contrasted with images on Russian state media that were said to show Moscow's forces bringing an end to a major exercise in occupied Crimea. In Rivne, a row of vehicles was destroyed by simultaneous missile test strikes and armoured vehicles manoeuvred and fired on the yellowing moorland, while in Kyiv hundreds of civilians marched in a stadium with an enormous national banner.
POLITICS
Country
France
Country
Denmark
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
HuffingtonPost

Russia's Top Diplomat Urges Putin To Talk With West On Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin signaled Monday it is ready to keep talking with the West about security grievances that led to the current Ukraine crisis, offering hope that Russia might not invade its beleaguered neighbor within days as the U.S. and Europe increasingly fear. Questions remain about Russian...
POLITICS
Reuters

German troops arrive to reinforce Baltics amid tensions over Ukraine

KAUNAS AIRPORT, Lithuania, Feb 14 (Reuters) - A German military aircraft carrying troop reinforcements landed in Lithuania on Monday, the first of several planned NATO deployments amid fears in the region about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. read more. The A400M airplane carried around 70 soldiers of what is...
MILITARY

