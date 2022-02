In the oral histories of Native American tribes living in what is now known as North West America, there are multiple references to immense floods affecting the region.It is thought that these stories could refer to the enormous flooding which created the mysterious landscapes known as the Channelled Scablands, which were carved by a series of megafloods at the end of the last ice age.The scoured landscape of eastern Washington state, has huge deep long channels and towering cliffs, coulees and plateaus – all the remnants from what were among the largest known floods in Earth's history.However, their creation and...

