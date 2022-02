After a chilly weekend and Valentine’s Day, temperatures will reach the mid-50s for your Tuesday. A few clouds will be possible during the afternoon, but overall a sunny and quiet for much of the region. A southerly breeze will begin to pick up by tonight. That breeze will keep most areas above the freezing-mark overnight. These winds will increase during the day on Wednesday. Wind gusts as high as 40-45 MPH will be possible. These southerly winds will usher in warmer temperatures as well. Many areas will climb into the mid-60s by the afternoon.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO