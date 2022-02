All eyes will be on Kamila Valieva at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Tuesday. In a controversial decision, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that the 15-year-old does not need to be provisionally suspended ahead of a full investigation into a failed drug test that came prior to the Games. The test result came from Dec. 25 at Russian nationals and did not come to light until after Valieva helped lead the Russian Olympic Committee to a dominant gold medal victory in the team competition.

