Bayreuth new Ring will be Netflix styled

Netflix subscribers may want to make room in their schedules in the next 28 days; what’s-new-on-Netflix reports that Netflix has added 51 new titles to its streaming roster this February 1st. The February Netflix premieres include a collection of 80s and 90s classic cinema, foreign films, R-rated comedies, Netflix originals, crime dramas, horror/thrillers, and superhero movies from the early 2000s, including The Dark Knight and 2009’s Watchmen. According to whats-new-on-Netflix, this is the largest slew of titles to premiere on February 1st in the past two years compared to 2021’s 26 and 2020s 48.
