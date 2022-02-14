ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Bayreuth new Ring will be Netflix styled

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIts Austrian director Valentin Schwarz has been talking to the DPA:. ‘The fact that the “Ring” in Bayreuth is...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Weekend (February 4-6)

We’re down with the first week of February. As a reward, you deserve to watch these shows that are new to Netflix this Weekend of February 4-6, 2022. Spoiler alert, there isn’t a lot of them. But since we think you deserve more than that, there’s a little bonus for you towards the end. So, cheer up! There’s still a great weekend ahead.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ring#Austrian#Dpa#Giants#Dragons
Anime News Network

Bastard!! Manga Gets New Netflix Anime

Cast, staff, visual unveiled for anime debuting worldwide in 2022. Warner Bros. Japan announed on Thursday that Kazushi Hagiwara's Bastard!! fantasy action manga is getting a new anime that will debut worldwide on Netflix in 2022. The company revealed the anime's cast, staff, and visual. The cast includes:. Kishō Taniyama...
COMICS
103GBF

Netflix Will Have a New Movie Every Week in 2022

As has been their policy for the last couple years, Netflix will once again release at least one new original movie every single week in 2022. And since they just revealed their full film preview, and it’s not just a list of 52 titles, you can expect a lot more than just one new movie each week this calendar year.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Terrifying New Netflix Series Is Gaining Popularity With Subscribers

A couple of buzzy new originals have been making noise on Netflix all week. Kristen Bell's The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window and Korean thriller All of Us Are Dead have been leading the way, but there's another title that has slowly been climbing through the ranks of the Netflix Top 10, gaining more viewers by the day. Spanish horror series Feria: The Darkest Light is turning the heads of quite a few subscribers as of late.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
thenerdstash.com

51 New Titles Premiering On Netflix February 1st

Netflix subscribers may want to make room in their schedules in the next 28 days; what’s-new-on-Netflix reports that Netflix has added 51 new titles to its streaming roster this February 1st. The February Netflix premieres include a collection of 80s and 90s classic cinema, foreign films, R-rated comedies, Netflix originals, crime dramas, horror/thrillers, and superhero movies from the early 2000s, including The Dark Knight and 2009’s Watchmen. According to whats-new-on-Netflix, this is the largest slew of titles to premiere on February 1st in the past two years compared to 2021’s 26 and 2020s 48.
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Jennifer Lopez Is the Subject of a New Netflix Documentary

The year Jennifer Lopez turned 50 was filled with so much success, and Netflix is turning it into a documentary. While speaking to "The New York Times" on Feb. 1, Lopez confirmed 2019 is the subject of the project. "Everything I had worked for in movies, music and fashion just started happening," she said of that time period.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Slipped Disc

Chopin winner makes London debut

The Philharmonia Orchestra has landed a coup with a Southbank debut next month of the Canadian Chopin competition winner Bruce Liu. Bruce will play the lesser known second Tchaikovsky concerto. Santtu-Matias Rouvali conducts an all-Tchaik evening. Bruce replaces Nobuyuki Tsujii, who ‘is unable to travel to the UK for our...
MUSIC
TVLine

Keri Russell to Headline Netflix Political Drama Series The Diplomat

Click here to read the full article. Political intrigue is engulfing Keri Russell anew: The Americans actress has landed the title role in Netflix’s eight-episode drama series The Diplomat, TVLine has learned.  The thriller — created by West Wing and Homeland alum Debora Cahn — centers on Kate Wyler (played by the Felicity vet), a career diplomat who lands a high-profile job that puts her on the front lines of an international crisis. The gig finds her in way over her head, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future. Russell will also serve as an EP on The Diplomat alongside Janice Williams...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Scene 2 Seen Podcast: ‘Archive 81’ Actor Mamoudou Athie Discusses His Growing Status As A Scream King In The Horror Genre

On this episode we have the talented Mamoudou Athie, He has a varied body of work including The Get Down, The Unicorn Store from Netflix and Amazon’s horror film Black Box. Athie also stars along side Kristen Stewart in the science fiction horror film Underwater, and will appear in Jurassic World: Dominion which debuts in theaters this year. The actor is currently starring in the Netflix horror series Archive 81, which follows archivist Dan Turner (Athie) who takes a mysterious job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994. He finds himself reconstructing the work of documentary filmmaker Melody Pendras (Dina...
MOVIES
Norwalk Hour

Director Michael Koch Captures Magic of the Mountains in Berlin Contender ‘A Piece of Sky’

To follow-up his 2016 debut “Marija,” Swiss filmmaker Michael Koch set his sight skyward, fixing his vision on a remote Alpine farming community both untouched and victim to time. The filmmaker immersed himself in that world, working with village locals, collecting stories and living off the land, and would then channel those experiences into his sophomore feature.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Nothing Lasts Forever’: Film Review | Berlin 2022

Semiotics lessons don’t get much more sparkling and entertaining than Jason Kohn’s new documentary Nothing Lasts Forever. Ostensibly about the diamond industry and the ongoing crisis related to synthetic diamonds, Nothing Lasts Forever is really about the very ephemeral nature of the wildly expensive gemstone — not so much “What is a diamond?” as “What do diamonds represent and how do you put a price tag on concepts like ‘love’ and ‘eternity’? And who gets to apply that price tag?”More from The Hollywood ReporterBerlin: Justin Furstenfeld, Amaury Nolasco and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone Join 'Lights Out''Robe of Gems': Film Review | Berlin...
BEAUTY & FASHION
GeekyGadgets

70 new films coming to Netflix in 2022

Netflix has confirmed the new films that will be coming to its streaming platform this summer to help keep the 222 million subscribers of Netflix happy across 190 countries. New films coming to Netflix include The Adam Project a science-fiction film starring Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keenerand Walker Scobell directed by Shawn Levy and written by Jonathan Tropper.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First look at Rebel Wilson in new Netflix movie

Rebel Wilson has shared the first look at her upcoming comedy Senior Year, which will be coming exclusively to Netflix in a few months time. The film stars the Cats and Pitch Perfect actress as a woman who suffers a tragic cheerleading accident in high school and then wakes up 20 years later. Rather than live life as an adult, she decides to go back to education and earn the prom queen crown she feels she was denied. Hijinks will probably ensue.
MOVIES
cartermatt.com

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power release MANY new posters

Sure, we may be waiting until September 2 to see The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. That isn’t going to stop us from being excited now! This much-anticipated Amazon Prime series takes place in the Second Age, many years before the events of The Hobbit. There will be some familiar faces from the Peter Jackson movies, plus a number of other newcomers to the visual medium who are referenced in J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore.
MOVIES
themanual.com

How To Watch the New Lord of the Rings Show

If you’re a fan of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, you’re undoubtedly excited with the new show on Amazon Prime Video based on the fantasy novels. It will be a while before The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres, but if you’re already wondering how you can watch the upcoming series, you might want to take advantage of the 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime Video so that you can get accustomed to the streaming service before The Rings of Power rolls out.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy