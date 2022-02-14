ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sex offender jailed for historical child abuse in Aberdeen

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sex offender who preyed on young boys from 1976 to 1986 in Aberdeen has been jailed for three years and nine months. Christopher Duncan, now 57, committed five sex crimes against children when he was aged between 12 and 23. He was found guilty of three charges of...

www.bbc.com

Telegraph

Former Metropolitan Police officer charged with rape

A former Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape, attempted rape and indecent assault. Stephen Kyere, 53, has been charged in relation to an incident in Teddington, south-west London in April 2004 while he was off duty. He was a member of the Hammersmith and Fulham force at the...
BBC

Carlisle man's sentence for keeping slave in shed to be reviewed

A man whose disabled slavery victim was exploited for 40 years is to have his sentenced reviewed to see if it was too lenient. Peter Swailes Jr, 56, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court to a nine-month prison term, suspended for 18 months. The victim was found living in a...
BBC

Convicted murderer supplied drug to Dartmoor Prison inmates

A man in prison for murder supplied fellow inmates with psychoactive drug Spice and phones, a court has heard. Craig Rouget, from Guernsey, controlled the supply of the Class B drug and mobile phones on his wing while serving a life sentence in Dartmoor Prison. His girlfriend helped him to...
NewsBreak
BBC

Prison officer sentenced for four-month relationship with Lancaster inmate

A prison officer who had a four-month relationship with an inmate has been given a suspended jail sentence. Alisha Fallows, 23, had a relationship with violent offender Damien Baxendale while working at HMP Lancaster Farms. Preston Crown Court heard how Fallows, of Goldsmith Street, Barrow, would ring Baxendale on the...
BBC

Victim awarded £1.4m damages over abuse by monks

A man who was abused by monks at a school in Fife run by Christian Brothers has secured £1.4m in damages. It is believed to be the highest sum ever to be awarded to a survivor. The victim was sexually assaulted and beaten by three Christian Brothers while staying...
BBC

Lancaster rape: Man arrested after attack near park

A man has been arrested after a woman was raped near a park. The woman, in her 20s, was assaulted near Ryelands Park in Morecambe Road, Lancaster, at about 05:15 GMT on Thursday, Lancashire Police said. The force said an 18-year-old man from Lancaster had been arrested on suspicion of...
BBC

James Watson 'indecently touched' Rikki Neave's friend

A man on trial for the murder of a six-year-old boy had been accused of indecently touching a friend of the victim 18 months before, a court heard. Rikki Neave's naked body was found near his Peterborough home on 29 November 1994. He had been strangled. James Watson, who was...
Chattanooga Daily News

Mother forced her 11-year-old daughter to live in an apartment with the decomposing body of the girl’s father and use bucket as a toilet

According to the court documents, the woman was taken into custody on Tuesday after she reportedly forced her daughter to live for several weeks in an apartment with the decomposing body of the girl’s father. The woman told the officers that she and her 11-year-old daughter had been using buckets in place of toilets because there was no running water in the home.
The Independent

Dozens of teenage girls trafficked and exploited in first ever modern slavery fraud case

Dozens of teenage girls have been trafficked and exploited to commit acts of fraud by an organised crime group in what is believed to be the first modern slavery case of its kind in UK law.Four members of a criminal enterprise based in Cambridge, London and Essex have been convicted of modern slavery and fraud offences after at least 30 vulnerable girls aged 14 to 17 were recruited and used to carry out theft and fraud for the gang over a period of more than two years.Most of the victims were recruited via social media while housed in foster...
The Independent

California man held in jail for nearly six years without trial on drug murder charges

In 2016, Dennis “Spike” Wright was murdered in South Lake Tahoe, California, during a drug deal gone wrong. Harvest Davidson, 26, didn’t pull the trigger, but he’s been sitting in jail for nearly six years on murder charges, which activists say should be illegal under a recently passed state law.Mr Davidson was one of six men wanted for participation in the killing, which occurred amid a potential sale of 100 pounds of marijuana in a Tahoe hotel parking lot. The 26-year-old wasn’t present when Wright was killed — Dion Vaccaro, a co-defendant, was convicted in 2020 for pulling the trigger...
The Independent

‘We call her the monster’: Murdered toddler Star Hobson’s family can no longer say name of killer

The family of murdered toddler, Star Hobson, said they no longer say the name of her killer - instead only referring to as “the monster.” Speaking about the events leading up to her niece’s murder, Alicia Szepler said she warned social services and police that the toddler was at risk, but was left feeling “no one was listening to me.” “The day that it happened, I knew it wasn’t an accident. I knew that I was right, and they should have listened,” Ms Szepler told Sky News. Savannah Brockhill, 28, was found guilty of killing Star Hobson after...
The Independent

Man rips woman’s hair from scalp in ‘racist attack’

Police have released a photograph of a man they want to speak to after a woman had hair torn from her scalp in a racially aggravated attack.The assault took place outside East Croydon rail station in south London at around 6.45pm on 18 December after the 31-year-old victim got off a bus.Scotland Yard said she had her hair pulled by the suspect, resulting in a portion being ripped from her scalp.The suspect then punched her in the back of the head causing her to fall.Police said the victim sustained facial injuries in the prolonged attack, which officers said was “racially motivated”.Detective Constable Becky Hughes said: “Tackling violent crime, especially against women and girls, remains our main priority.“This was an entirely unprovoked assault which continued whilst the victim was lying on the ground.“I would urge anyone who was there, or who recognises the person whose image we have released today, to come forward. We need to identify and speak with him.”Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 07880 429486 or 101 quoting reference CAD 5448/18Dec.People can alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or tweet @MetCC with any information.
The Independent

William Bryan used racial slurs about daughter’s date days before killing Ahmaud Arbery, prosecutor says

William “Roddie” Bryan referred to a Black man his daughter was dating as an “n-word” and “monkey” just days before he murdered Ahmaud Arbery in a crime prosecutors argue was racially motivated, a court heard on Monday.The 52-year-old, who was sentenced to life in prison for Arbery’s murder at his state trial last month, repeatedly used racial slurs when he learned his daughter was seeing a Black man, according to Assistant US Attorney Bobbi Bernstein.“[She] is dating a [n-word] now,” Bryan allegedly said in one of the messages.The shocking use of racial slurs came to light on Monday in...
