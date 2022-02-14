ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Trapped diners scramble to flee wreckage after mezzanine collapses in Hackney Wick pub

By Kate Gill
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m2rKl_0eDpgowD00

Thirteen people have been injured after a mezzanine floor collapsed at an east London pub on Saturday.

Shocking footage captures trapped diners precariously trapped on top of the rubble at the Two More Years bar in Hackney Wick at about 16:50GMT, while others hold up slabs of wood to stop the structure from collapsing further.

Firefighters rescued seven people who were trapped after the collapse.

Four were taken to hospital.

Tower Hamlets Council is working with the emergency services and a structural engineer to assess the privately-owned building.

Two More Years' have closed "for now".

Sign up to our newsletter.

Comments / 1

Related
Shropshire Star

Seven people rescued after mezzanine floor collapses in London bar

A number of people have been taken to hospital. Seven people have been rescued after a mezzanine floor collapsed at a London bar and restaurant. The incident happened on Saturday evening at Two More Years in Roach Road, Hackney Wick, east London. London Ambulance Service (LAS) declared a major incident...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Hackney Wick: Collapse of bar floor injures 13

Thirteen people have been injured after a mezzanine floor collapsed at an east London pub. Emergency services were called to the Two More Years bar in Hackney Wick at about 16:50 GMT. Firefighters rescued seven people who were trapped after the incident. Paramedics said three people were seriously hurt and...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Large fire destroys Monks Eleigh barn

Firefighters took more than 16 hours to extinguish a blaze that completely destroyed a barn. Crews were called to the blaze at a farm on Highlands Road in Monks Eleigh, near Sudbury, Suffolk, at about 16:35 GMT on Friday. At the height of the fire, 19 crews from across the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

London pub floor collapse: 'Everyone began to scream'

Thirteen people have been injured after a mezzanine floor collapsed at an east London pub. Emergency services were called to the Two More Years bar in Hackney Wick at about 16:50 GMT. Paramedics said three people were seriously hurt and 10 more had minor injuries. Eyewitness Hal was on the...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diners#Mezzanine#East London#Tower Hamlets Council
The Independent

Lorry driver killed millionaire oil tycoon in vintage car while using mobile phone on motorway

A lorry driver who ran over and killed a Canadian oil tycoon taking part in a veteran car rally has been jailed, after a court heard he was making a phone call at the time of the crash.Michael Black, 52, was handed a 20-month prison sentence at Guildford Crown Court on Wednesday, after he was found guilty of causing death by careless driving.Black, from Crawley in West Sussex, was driving a tipper lorry while working to convert the M23 into a “smart motorway”, when he bore down on the 1903 Knox car, just after 10am on 3 November 2019.Ronald Carey,...
ACCIDENTS
Key News Network

Worker Trapped in Trench Collapse

A construction worker was rescued after a trench collapse at a Sun Valley residence Saturday morning.Ramon Doroteo/KNN. Sun Valley, Los Angeles: Three construction workers were involved in a trench collapse with one needing physical rescue assistance by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel at a residence Saturday morning on the 9000 block of North El Dorado Avenue in the Sun Valley neighborhood in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Jacob Gallon: First picture of schoolboy, 9, killed by tree knocked over in 80mph winds

The first image of a schoolboy killed during Storm Malik has been released as tributes pour in for the nine-year-old.Jacob Gallon, from Longton, Stoke, died from injuries sustained when he was struck down by a falling tree on 29 January. It was the day winds reached up to 80mph in parts of the UK, causing devastation and further killing a 60-year-old woman in Scotland. Jacob, a pupil at the Gladstone Primary Academy, was on a pheasant shoot in the Staffordshire Moorlands when the tragic incident occurred. He and a 72-year-old man were both injured as the tree came down at...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
blackchronicle.com

Mansfield scaffolding collapse: 1 trapped, seriously injured

DALLAS — One person was seriously injured after a scaffolding collapsed at a large apartment complex under construction in Mansfield on Thursday morning, police said. Firefighters responded about 7:30 a.m. to the Watson Branch Road and Farm Road 157, where the apartment complex is under construction. Firefighters learned that...
MANSFIELD, TX
The Independent

Car crash leaves 20-year-old driver fighting for his life

A motorist is fighting for his life after a car crash which also left one passenger seriously injured and another needing hospital treatment.Police Scotland are appealing for information about the incident on the A883 Denny to Falkirk road on Sunday evening.A white Vauxhall Corsa car which was heading east left the road near to Headswood Mill Farm at about 7.40pm, the force said.We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened and also anyone with dash-cam that could assist with our investigation.Sergeant David Ross, Police ScotlandThe 20-year-old driver suffered life-threatening injuries, and was taken to the...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Locals ‘devastated’ after fire destroys church’s thatched roof in Norfolk

Residents have described a “devastating” fire at an 11th century church in Beachamwell, Norfolk which left the thatched roof of the Grade I listed building destroyed.Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said that six fire engines had attended the blaze, which was now “under control”.“We will have a presence on scene for the rest of the day at least”, the spokesperson added.John Sanderson, an 87-year-old man who lives in the village, told the PA news agency that residents were “devastated”.“All the roof is gone. I think just the walls are left”, he added.“I just came back from the supermarket and...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Tributes paid after 12-year-old boy driving car dies in crash

Tributes have been paid to a 12-year-old boy who died after the car he was driving crashed in Co Limerick.The crash on Friday happened after a collision with a lorry on the N21 at Rineroe near Adare.Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 2am.The body of the boy, who was driving the car, was taken to University Hospital Limerick.The boy has been named locally as Wiktor Chojecki.Tributes were paid to the 12-year-old on Friday.Monsignor Dan Neenan, a local priest who attended the scene, said it was a “harrowing” experience.Speaking to RTE radio, he said he was...
ACCIDENTS
New York Post

Motorcyclist cheats death by train in jaw-dropping near-miss video

He dodged a bullet train. A motorcyclist in India narrowly avoided death after a high-speed train rocketed through a railroad that he was trying to cross — missing him by inches. A video of the harrowing near-miss is currently blowing up online, according to Jam Press. In the harrowing...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Reading flats fire: Residents evacuated after suspected arson attack

Residents were evacuated from a block of flats after a suspected arson attack. Firefighters and police were called to the fire at Royal Court on Kings Road in Reading at about 03:30 GMT. Residents of the six-storey building were evacuated and one person was treated for smoke inhalation. Royal Berkshire...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mother and son jailed for shocking machete killing

A mother and son have been jailed for killing a 17-year-old boy in a “shocking” machete attack sparked by petty gang rivalry.Levi Ernest-Morrison was chased and fatally stabbed in Sydenham, south London on the evening of April 10 last year.Mother-of-three Nichola Leighton, 37, who drove his killers to and from the scene in her red Suzuki jeep, was found guilty of his murder.On Friday, the former care manager was jailed at the Old Bailey for life with a minimum term of 23 years.Her 19-year-old son Tyreese Ulysses, from Catford who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and was driven by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

503K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy