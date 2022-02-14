Trapped diners scramble to flee wreckage after mezzanine collapses in Hackney Wick pub

Thirteen people have been injured after a mezzanine floor collapsed at an east London pub on Saturday.

Shocking footage captures trapped diners precariously trapped on top of the rubble at the Two More Years bar in Hackney Wick at about 16:50GMT, while others hold up slabs of wood to stop the structure from collapsing further.

Firefighters rescued seven people who were trapped after the collapse.

Four were taken to hospital.

Tower Hamlets Council is working with the emergency services and a structural engineer to assess the privately-owned building.

Two More Years' have closed "for now".

