Canada’s capital witnessed a second weekend of protests against Covid vaccine mandates and restrictions as demonstrators continued their effective occupation of the Parliament Hill area.Authorities said there were more than 4,000 people at the protests in Ottawa on Sunday – more than two weeks after a group of Canadian truckers blocked traffic from moving through the city’s main streets. They were joined by counter-protesters angry about the two-week long disruption to their daily lives, as well as opposition to the truckers and their supporters – who polls suggest are in the minority. Most Canadians are already vaccinated against Covid,...

PROTESTS ・ 1 DAY AGO