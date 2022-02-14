Super Bowl 56 Raps it up with an LA Ram’s Win!

When they say the NFL’s a brotherhood, it isn’t just slick advertising chatter. Case in point, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford seeking out Joe Burrow right after his team won Super Bowl LVI over Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals. Thanks to on-field microphones, we have footage and audio...
The Cincinnati Bengals were pacing to hit halftime of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams without a single penalty called against them. Then Vernon Hargreaves came onto the field in a hoodie to celebrate. No typos there. Hargreaves, inactive and on the sidelines, ran onto the field to...
LOS ANGELES - Sunday was a big night for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson, who is now both a Super Bowl champion and a new dad. His wife Samaria went into labor in the middle of Super Bowl 56, while he was doing his best to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on the field. NFL Network's Bridget Condon reported mid-game that she was "pretty sure" she saw Samaria leaving the stadium on a stretcher to give birth.
Dr. Dre went against the NFL's request to remove 'still not loving police' from his performance of 'Still D.R.E' during Super Bowl LVI's halftime show. Dre took to the stage with Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and other rap legends for an incredible performance at SoFi Stadium. The 56-year-old put...
The GOAT himself, Tom Brady has spoken out about last Sunday’s Super Bowl 56 spectacle as he congratulated Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams for their triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals. Brady, who recently called time on what was an illustrious 22-year career, was not on the pitch for the biggest game of the year. However, he was still able to appreciate the show, albeit from an entirely new perspective.
Over the last two years, the Cincinnati Bengals organization has orchestrated the most impressive turnaround in the NFL. Expected Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden played a critical role in flipping the script and according to his players and former boss, head coach Zac Taylor, his value came in more ways than one.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman has arrived to rain on the L.A. Rams’ Super Bowl parade. Sherman made a strong case against Matt Stafford being a future Pro Football Hall of Famer. Stafford’s Super Bowl win inspired discussion about whether he deserved a gold jacket if he were to retire today. The win was impressive, particularly because it came in his first season with the Rams. But was it enough to put him over the edge after a long and solid-but-not-spectacular tenure in Detroit?
Many younger generations know Cris Collinsworth as an NFL broadcaster. But before he won 16 Emmy Awards, he earned three Pro Bowl selections as a Cincinnati Bengals wideout. He amassed a 417-6,698-36 receiving line across eight seasons. While Collinsworth and Al Michaels call Super Bowl 56, it will be bittersweet for a player who took part in both of the Bengals’ previous Super Bowls.
Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
A Super Bowl ring was not the only ring on Los Angeles Rams defensive back Taylor Rapp's mind Sunday as the Rams won their first Super Bowl title since the 1999 season and their first in Los Angeles, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. For Rapp, the party was just getting started once the final seconds ticked off the clock and the confetti began to fall at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Eric Weddle returned after two seasons in retirement to chase a Super Bowl ring. With the Los Angeles Rams defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at SoFi Stadium, Weddle heads back to retirement a champion. "Yes, I'm re-retiring," said Weddle of a decision which was expected. "I'll go...
The Kyler Murray situation has been interesting to say the least. This past week, he took everything Cardinals related off his social media and deleted all but two Instagram posts. On Sunday morning, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that some in the organization view him as immature and self-centered. He also...
Just about everyone was roasting Eli Apple following Super Bowl LVI. Everyone that is, except for Cooper Kupp. The Rams wide receiver was named Super Bowl MVP following Los Angeles’ 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Kupp pulled in eight receptions for...
An NFL head coach is reportedly “pushing hard” to land Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a trade this offseason. Rodgers, the MVP of the league, has yet to make a decision on where (or if) he will play during the 2022 season. It seems likely that...
Erica Donald knows how to throw a Super Bowl celebration!. Erica, who is married to Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, welcomed People (the TV Show!) into her home ahead of the championship game Sunday, where she and her "Ramily" got ready to watch Aaron and his teammates take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl.
Following their disappointing loss in the Super Bowl, one Bengals offensive lineman responded to another NFL player mocking him after the final play. Left guard Quinton Spain got involved in a heated string of messages with Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, in a continuation of words they shared after the Titans lost to the Bengals in this year’s NFL playoffs.
Dr. Dre spoke with TMZ Monday following his Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performance with Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and special guest 50 Cent at SoFi Stadium. Co-host Charles Latibeaudiere immediately cut to the chase and asked if the NFL intervened on any parts of their...
It’s not everyday you get within a few feet of LeBron James. One Cincinnati Bengals fan took that opportunity to get the Los Angeles Lakers star to shoutout his mama. get his mom some screen time with the Lakers star:. LeBron James was clearly in high spirits throughout what...
Super Bowl LVI has come to an end, and the Los Angeles Rams are world champions. In a thrilling game that went down to the wire, the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. This is the second Super Bowl title for the Rams as they also won the Super Bowl in 2000 when they were in St. Louis.
