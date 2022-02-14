ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Super Bowl 56 Raps it up with an LA Ram’s Win!

959theriver.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was an exciting game and again, as most of the playoff season”,...

www.959theriver.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Austin

LA Rams WR Van Jefferson wins Super Bowl, hustles out of stadium to witness son's birth

LOS ANGELES - Sunday was a big night for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson, who is now both a Super Bowl champion and a new dad. His wife Samaria went into labor in the middle of Super Bowl 56, while he was doing his best to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on the field. NFL Network's Bridget Condon reported mid-game that she was "pretty sure" she saw Samaria leaving the stadium on a stretcher to give birth.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ram#American Football#Super Bowl 56#La#Wgn Tv
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s strong reaction to Matthew Stafford, LA winning Super Bowl 56

The GOAT himself, Tom Brady has spoken out about last Sunday’s Super Bowl 56 spectacle as he congratulated Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams for their triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals. Brady, who recently called time on what was an illustrious 22-year career, was not on the pitch for the biggest game of the year. However, he was still able to appreciate the show, albeit from an entirely new perspective.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Richard Sherman clearly doesn’t think Matthew Stafford should be considered a Hall of Famer yet

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman has arrived to rain on the L.A. Rams’ Super Bowl parade. Sherman made a strong case against Matt Stafford being a future Pro Football Hall of Famer. Stafford’s Super Bowl win inspired discussion about whether he deserved a gold jacket if he were to retire today. The win was impressive, particularly because it came in his first season with the Rams. But was it enough to put him over the edge after a long and solid-but-not-spectacular tenure in Detroit?
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Cris Collinsworth’s NFL Career: A look back at his stats and performances in Bengals Super Bowls

Many younger generations know Cris Collinsworth as an NFL broadcaster. But before he won 16 Emmy Awards, he earned three Pro Bowl selections as a Cincinnati Bengals wideout. He amassed a 417-6,698-36 receiving line across eight seasons. While Collinsworth and Al Michaels call Super Bowl 56, it will be bittersweet for a player who took part in both of the Bengals’ previous Super Bowls.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
247Sports

Super Bowl LVI: L.A. Rams DB Taylor Rapp proposes to girlfriend after victory against Bengals

A Super Bowl ring was not the only ring on Los Angeles Rams defensive back Taylor Rapp's mind Sunday as the Rams won their first Super Bowl title since the 1999 season and their first in Los Angeles, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. For Rapp, the party was just getting started once the final seconds ticked off the clock and the confetti began to fall at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Kyler Murray Refused To Come Back In Playoff Game

The Kyler Murray situation has been interesting to say the least. This past week, he took everything Cardinals related off his social media and deleted all but two Instagram posts. On Sunday morning, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that some in the organization view him as immature and self-centered. He also...
NFL
On3.com

Bengals lineman trades heated messages with rival following Super Bowl

Following their disappointing loss in the Super Bowl, one Bengals offensive lineman responded to another NFL player mocking him after the final play. Left guard Quinton Spain got involved in a heated string of messages with Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, in a continuation of words they shared after the Titans lost to the Bengals in this year’s NFL playoffs.
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: Rams Beat Bengals to Win First Championship Since 2000

Super Bowl LVI has come to an end, and the Los Angeles Rams are world champions. In a thrilling game that went down to the wire, the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. This is the second Super Bowl title for the Rams as they also won the Super Bowl in 2000 when they were in St. Louis.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy