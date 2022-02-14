More fines for schools that mandated masks? Not so fast, DeSantis says.

Addison Davis, Hillsborough County Superintendent of Schools fist bumps student James Braden before he heads to class on the first day of school at Sessums Elementary School in August. Hillsborough is one of a dozen districts the House has recommended lose millions in funding because of its mask rule earlier in the school year. [ CHRIS O'MEARA | AP ]

The big story: To kick off the Legislature’s budget discussions, state Rep. Randy Fine dropped a bombshell as he introduced his proposed K-12 spending plan.

He called for a $200 million shift from dozen districts that disobeyed the state’s rules regarding school mask mandates, to the 55 that complied. The money would represent the salaries of any district-level employees in those counties who are paid six figures, he said.

The only way to make rules stick, Fine told colleagues, is to impose consequences that show you mean it.

Some district officials criticized the proposal, as WPEC reports. Others didn’t say too much after the idea surfaced, with some including Hillsborough County superintendent Addison Davis suggesting the need to wait and see how things play out in Tallahassee first. That’s already happening.

First, Senate Education chairman Joe Gruters, also chairman of the state Republican Party, weighed in against the shift. Next came the discouraging words from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Read on for the latest.

Speaking of school mask rules ... The Duval County school district announced it would no longer require adults to wear face coverings in schools, First Coast News reports. • The Broward County school district also made masks for adults “encouraged” rather than required, Tap Into Parkland reports. More from WTVJ. • The Miami-Dade County school district took a similar step, WFOR reports. • All three of these districts are among the dozen the House targeted for financial deductions.

More Tallahassee action

There’s a national effort by Republican lawmakers to require schools to post all materials online. Florida is one of the states pursuing the idea, the Associated Press reports. The Florida House approved the idea along almost straight party lines, the News Services of Florida reports.

The debate over parent rights in schools is heating up. Controversial measures are advancing in Florida and across the nation, The Hill reports. The flash point in Florida’s legislation is a provision to prohibit conversation about gender identity and sexual orientation. It’s sparking a backlash, CNN reports.

Today in Tallahassee ... The House Early Learning and Elementary Education subcommittee meets at 4 p.m., where it will discuss three bills. • The Senate has no committee meetings scheduled.

Never forget

Four years ago, a gunman shot and killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, injuring many more. The community and state are still working to recover, and to find ways to prevent similar incidents in the future. Remember Alyssa Alhadeff, Scott Beigel, Martin Duque Anguiano, Nicholas Dworet, Aaron Feis, Jaime Guttenberg, Chris Hixon, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup, and Peter Wang.

The Broward County schools will hold a ‘Day of Service and Love’ today. Students and staff across the district will participate in service and volunteer projects, as a way to emphasize positive relationships, WPLG reports.

A moment of reflection will be held at 10:17 a.m. Gov. DeSantis has called for all flags statewide to be placed at half staff in memory of the victims, the USA Today Florida Network reports.

Better safe than sorry. The Duval County school district will search all students entering high schools this morning, WJXT reports.

From the districts

Hillsborough County teachers announced their intention to ‘work the contract’ starting Monday. They said they don’t plan to disrupt education, but expect to do all their business during contracted hours only as they attempt to negotiate a new agreement.

The Pasco County teacher struck by an SUV in her school parking lot passed away. Students remembered her by creating a memorial garden at Anclote High.

A Miami-Dade County teacher was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student. Prosecutors said they did not have enough evidence to pursue charges, the Miami Herald reports.

The Santa Rosa County school district is launching an anti-vaping campaign in middle schools. Parent concerns about the situation have been rising, the Pensacola News-Journal reports.

Leon County’s Fairview Middle is a Title I school with a pre-IB magnet. Its principal is trying to break down divisions between the programs, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.

Alachua County plans to open its first dual-language immersion program. Students at Terwilliger Elementary will learn in both English and Spanish, WUFT reports.

Orange County teachers have a new contract. The plan won ratification after lengthy impasse hearings, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Citrus County schools have several maintenance and repair projects up for bid. Officials said limited supplies have resulted in a variety of projects with only one bidder, the Citrus County Chronicle reports.

Leadership changes

St. Lucie County’s next superintendent set forth his priorities. Jon Prince wants to focus on making up for lost learning during the pandemic, while also coping with rising growth, WPTV reports.

Orange County superintendent Barbara Jenkins recently announced her plan to retire. She spoke about her challenges and accomplishments with WESH.

In higher education

The University of South Florida’s president search is under way. Eleven candidates have submitted applications so far.

Tallahassee Community College announced it would launch a new charter school. Leon County schools superintendent Rocky Hanna said the news took him by surprise, and he’s looking into how it would affect the district, The Famuan reports.

Before you go ... In addition to being Valentine’s Day, today also is National Read to Your Child Day. What’s that you say? No time? You always can play this one for your kids while you do something else.

